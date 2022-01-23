Washington County commissioners will officially begin the process of filling an opening in their ranks on Monday.
Commission Chairman Greg Matherly said commissioners will declare a vacancy in the board’s 15th District, which was created with the death of Commissioner Mike Ford on Dec. 27 following a brief illness.
Matherly said state law requires the commission to name someone to fill the seat within 120 days. The chairman said County Attorney Allyson Wilkinson has calculated the board must make that appointment by May 24.
“We do have a time crunch,” Matherly said, referring to the upcoming May 3 primaries for county offices.
The winners of that partisan election will join independent candidates on the Aug. 4 county general election ballot for commission seats and courthouse offices.
Ford, who retired earlier this year as the supervisor of food services at the Washington County Detention Center, was himself appointed by commissioners in 2011 to serve out the remainder of deceased Commissioner Richard Shadden’s term on the board. He was re-elected twice by voters in what is now the 15th District.
The 15th District currently represents residents who vote in the Boones Creek West and Sulphur Springs precincts.
County commissioners experienced two vacancies in their ranks in 2020. One was filled by the voters and the other was filled by commissioners.
Larry Cate was named by commissioners in October of that year to serve the remaining term of Larry England, who resigned from his 7th District seat in September.
Meanwhile, voters went to the polls in November 2020 to elect Kenneth Huffine to serve the remainder of former Commissioner Gary McAllister’s term in the 13th District.
That vote came as a result of state law and the timing of McAllister’s resignation before the next scheduled election.
Commissioners also had a 120-day time frame last year to name an interim sheriff. The board voted in November to appoint Keith Sexton to serve the remaining months of Ed Graybeal’s elected term in office.
Graybeal retired in September after serving 18 years as sheriff.