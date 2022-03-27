Washington County commissioners will be asked to approve a $2 million allocation Monday night to help establish a state-of-the-art regional meat processing center in Telford.
The request is coming from the Appalachian Producers Cooperative, which is the first farmer-owned cooperative established in Tennessee in over 50 years. The meat processing center will be owned and managed by the farmers who use its services.
Proponents say the facility will likely be located adjacent to the Jonesborough Flea Market off U.S. Highway 11E.
Organizers say the local meat processing center will fill a crucial need of local producers of beef, pork and lamb who now face wait times of 12 to 18 months at regional processing facilities or who are forced to ship their livestock to the Midwest for finishing and processing.
Commissioners, who will meet at 6 p.m. in the George P. Jaynes Justice Center, are being asked to approve a resolution allocating $2 million in county funds to the project with three key stipulations:
• “For a 10-year term following the funding authorized by this resolution, Washington County will have a first right of refusal” in the event of any liquidation scenario involving the facility.
• In the event of any sale or transfer of the meat processing center or its ownership by Appalachian Producers Cooperative in the prescribed 10-year-period, the cooperative will be required refund the full $2 million to Washington County.
• “As a condition to any funding, Appalachian Producers Cooperative will cooperate with Washington County to allow for Washington County’s due diligence.” That includes disclosing to the Washington County attorney such agreements and information “reasonably necessary to confirm Washington County’s support and investment” in the project.
In other business on the agenda:
• Commissioners will hear from Sheriff Keith Sexton, who says he has inherited an unpaid $2 million bill from Ballad Health for inmate health care at the county’s Detention Center.
Sexton, who was appointed interim sheriff by commissioners late last year, told reporters earlier this month the bills include invoices from Ballad Health that date back to 2018 and “were not submitted by the previous administration for payment.”
Leighta Laitinen, the former chief deputy of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, has countered there was “most definitely a process in place” to pay those medical bills when she resigned from that role on Nov. 21.
Laitinen, Sexton and Michael Templeton are all running for sheriff in the May 3 Republican primary.
• Commissioners will vote on a proclamation honoring Carroll Foster of Limestone for his “longstanding service to the preservation of Washington County’s rich heritage and the integrity of the voting process.”
Foster, who still lives on the same farm in Washington County where he was born in 1942, recently retired after serving 57 years as a Democratic-appointed machine operator for the Washington County Election Commission. His tenure in that position makes him the longest-serving election employee in Washington County, if not Tennessee.
Foster is also a member of the board of the Tri-State Antique Power Association, which has “the mission of preserving our agricultural history through the restoration of antique farm equipment.”
The organization supports local charities by publishing an annual calendar and by hosting the Annual Appalachian Antique Farm Show & Farmer’s Reunion, which is scheduled for April 21-24.
• Commissioners will vote on a resolution to officially end a payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement with Mullican Flooring in Johnson City. The company said it was having difficulty meeting employment goals laid out in the PILOT.
As a result, the company will return $558,982 to the county’s coffers for economic development.