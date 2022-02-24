{p class=”p1”}{span class=”s1”}Washington County commissioners approved a request from BrightRidge Thursday for{/span} {span class=”s2”} $2.64 million in matching county funds to secure a $6.17 million state grant to expand broadband services in rural communities.
BrightRidge officials said a commitment from the county on the 30% matching funds is needed for it to meet a March 15 filing deadline for the grant funding.
Combined with money from a Tennessee Economic and Community Development emergency broadband grant, the funds will pay for an $8.8 million expansion of high-speed broadband services to more than 1,800 homes with approximately 5,400 residents in communities near Hartmantown, Harmony, Bowmantown and Conklin.
Stacy Evans, BrightRidge’s chief broadband officer, said the utility will{/span} {span class=”s3”} offer low-cost broadband services to eligible customers in the grant areas through an expanded federal program. He said a new federal program offers up to $30 per month toward monthly broadband bills for qualifying customers.{/span}
In other business Thursday:
• Commissioners voted to appoint Commissioner Kenneth Huffine as one of Washington County’s two representatives to BrightRidge’s eight-member governing board.
Meanwhile, Commissioner Kent Harris said he will file a resolution next month to remove Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy as one of the county’s representatives to BrightRidge’s board of directors.
Grandy announced in November that he is taking a leave of absence from the BrightRidge board of directors while a lawsuit is pending between the county and BrightRidge involving a zoning dispute involving bitcoin mining operation at property BrightRidge owns at 1444 Bailey Bridge Road in Limestone.
The mayor has been called to testify in the case, which is scheduled to be heard by Chancellor John Rambo in a three-day trial scheduled to begin on March 14.
Before meeting in a closed-door executive session to discuss that lawsuit, County Attorney Allyson Wilkinson told commissioners that the chancellor ruled earlier this week that Red Dog Technologies would not be able to recover the $41 million it is seeking from the county if those operations are halted by the court.
• Commissioners approved amendments to the Washington County Election Commission’s budget for it to purchase digital tablets to help speed voter identification at the polls on Election Day. The funds would be used to buy 48 Poll Pads, which use a secure Apple iPad application to ensure voters receive the correct ballots at the voting precincts.
Election officials have said the digital devices will eliminate some of the mistakes that occurred in the 2020 primary election when voters at a few county precincts reported getting the wrong ballot for state legislative races.
• Commissioners approved a request from Sheriff Keith Sexton for additional funding for a camera system in the Washington County Detention Center.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office originally requested $321,500 in its five-year capital plan to allow for new cameras to upgrade security monitoring in the jail. Sexton is now asking for an additional $134,500 to implement a recording system for the new and existing cameras.
Budget officials have recommended the county use the funds it has remaining from the Governor’s Direct Assistance Grant for the $456,000 project.