Washington County commissioners voted 11 to 4 on Monday to allocate $50,000 to help construct a music venue on the Keefauver Farm property that county leaders hope will reap cultural tourism dollars for the region.
The one-time funding request was made by the Boones Creek Historical Trust to help cover costs to build the Boones Creek Opry Barn, which is now under construction at 632 Hales Chapel Road, Gray.
Commissioner Suzy Williams said the project represents a “lighthouse” for future investment in the area. Her colleague, Commissioner Ken Huffine agreed, calling the capital expenditure a very worthy “capital investment” for the county.
Even so, several commissioners expressed concern with what they called the board “picking winners and losers” when it comes to allocating county funds. Commissioner Kent Harris said he feared the commission was heading down “a slippery slope” in opening the door to similar funding requests in the middle of the budget year.
Harris was joined by Commissioners Danny Edens, Bryan Davenport and Robbie Tester in voting “no” on the allocation.
In 2020, the city of Johnson City deeded the Keefauver Farm home place and an adjacent 2-acre tract to the Boones Creek Historical Trust, for the development of a museum and opry to be operated by volunteers.
Officials with the historical trust say the Boones Creek Opry is already being compared to The Carter Fold in Southwest Virginia, and the project offers an opportunity to attract cultural tourists looking to learn more about the area’s Appalachian musical heritage.
“This is regionalism,” Vicki Shell, an official with the Boones Creek Trust, told commissioners. “It’s a slice of our culture.”
Shell said cultural tourism is “the next big thing,” and promised commissioners they would see “a return” on their investment.
In other business Monday:
• Commissioners heard from Jerry S. Boyd, who will become Washington County’s new director of schools on April 5. Boyd, whose $140,000 contract was approved by the county’s Board of Education earlier in the day, said he was “very happy to have the opportunity to serve” Washington County.
“I hope to hit the ground running,” he said.
• Commissioners decided 12 to 3 (with Commissioners Davenport, Williams and Jodi Jones voting “no”) to extend the county’s lease on the former Olde Towne Ace Hardware building in Jonesborough while Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy negotiates an option for the county to purchase the 10,700-square-foot property at 220 N. 2nd Ave.
The building was used by the Election Commission as one of three early voting sites last year.
The motion directs Grandy to negotiate terms with the property owner to buy the building. Rent paid by the county would be applied to the purchase price, and the county would have the option to purchase the property at any point during the lease.
• Commissioners approved a resolution to adopt changes to the 2018 International Residential Code.
The county’s revisions to the 2018 International Residential Building Code mirror the amendments adopted by the state of Tennessee.
• Commissioners voted to rezone a tract at 158 Martin Road be rezoned from A-1 (general agriculture district) to A-3 (agriculture business district) to facilitate a second solar farm that Nashville-based Silicon Ranch Corp. plans to a build in rural Washington County.
The company announced plans in September to develop a 9-megawatt solar energy producing facility on a portion of 104 acres of farmland located off Martin Road. Construction of the new facility is expected to begin in late spring, and will be completed by the end of this year.