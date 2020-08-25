Washington County commissioners voted 8-5-1 Monday to once again approve a $12.5 million interlocal agreement to allocate $500,000 annually over a 25-year period to help Johnson City fund its school capital needs.
Commission Chairman Greg Matherly told his colleagues the resolution was back before them following some “slight changes” suggested by Johnson City officials.
County commissioners originally approved the deal by a 10-4-1 vote on Feb. 24. A new vote on the agreement became necessary when Johnson City commissioners postponed a decision on the arrangement at its meeting on March 12.
City officials said important attachments were missing from their version of the interlocal agreement.
County commissioners were set to act on a complete version of the deal at their April meeting when they decided to postpone a second vote on the resolution. The amended agreement was reviewed by the county’s Health, Education and Welfare Committee earlier this month, and recommended for passage by the full board.
The deal requires Washington County’s annual allocation to go directly to the city’s coffers for:
- Design and construction of eight additional classrooms to Woodland Elementary School, at an estimated cost of $6 million.
- Design and construction of a new four-classroom wing to the second floor of South Side Elementary School, at an estimated cost of $1.721 million.
- Design and construction of eight new classrooms added to the west side Lake Ridge Elementary School at an estimated cost of $4.7 million.
- Design and construction of a new 125,000-square-foot building to replace the existing Towne Acres Elementary School.
The interlocal agreement is tied to a lease-purchase deal county commissioners have signed with the town of Jonesborough to build a new $32.75 million K-8 county school and sports complex.
There had been concern that Johnson City might sue the county to recoup education funds that it would typically share with municipal coffers through the traditional school construction process.
Such litigation is now prohibited under the terms of the interlocal agreement.
In other business Monday, Commissioners voted 13-1 to approve a rezoning at 108 Chock Creek Road that would permit the creation of an outdoors firing range. Property owner Robert A. Belanger Jr. requested the zoning change from the current A-1 (general agriculture) to A-3 (agriculture-business district).
Commissioners heard an update on the board’s strategic objectives for the year. Commissioner Jodi Jones said those objectives include workforce development and becoming a work-ready county, as well as improving the internal and external communications of county government.
Commissioner Bryan Davenport said the county’s Water Task Force is also currently prioritizing major water projects.
Commissioners also appointed a five-member Committee on Committees to recommend new committee assignments for board members. The commission will vote on the panel’s committee recommendations at next month’s meeting.