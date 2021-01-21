Washington County Commissioner Larry Cate has spent most of his working life in banking and finance.
Cate grew up in Kingsport, but moved to Johnson City shortly after he and his wife Mary, a city native, were married 44 years ago.
They have three children, who are all graduates of East Tennessee State University.
After graduating college with majors in accounting and economics, Cate began a career in banking as an auditor at First National Bank of Sullivan County in Kingsport. For the next 30 years , he worked for First American, SunTrust, People’s Community Bank and First Community Bank in the commercial loan and operation departments.
At the beginning of the banking crisis in 2008, Cate was offered a job with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. as a settlement agent in their Jacksonville, Florida, office. For the next four years, Cate lived in Jacksonville while traveling throughout the Southeast as a team member overseeing the assets and liabilities of failed banking institutions.
Once the financial crisis eased, the FDIC closed the Jacksonville office and Cate returned to Johnson City to be with his family.
Cate has served as a member to a number of community and government oversight boards, including Junior Achievement, the American Red Cross and the Johnson City Board of Dwelling Standards.
Cate was appointed in October to fill a vacancy on the County Commission.
Fast Facts
Ideal getaway: “The beaches in South Carolina.”
Favorite movie: “It’s hard to pick just one, so I’ll give you two of my favorites — ‘Patton’ and ‘The Godfather.’”
Dog or cat: “The favorite pet in our household would have to be a dog, specifically a boxer.”
What made you want To be a commissioner?
I’ve always found local politics very fascinating. When you think about it, local government makes the real decisions that impacts our daily lives.
So when I learned about the 7th District vacancy, I decided to test the waters. Johnson City and Washington County have been good to me and my family, and this is one way to give back to our community.
What does public service mean to you?
Public service is similar to banking — your intent is to serve all members of the community. As elected officials, we must be good stewards of the county’s revenues. It’s about using the revenues for the benefit of all members of the county, not just a few.
In fulfilling your duties on the County Commission, you must never compromise your integrity. Always remember the citizens have given you their proxy to vote on their behalf. Never forget who you represent.
Favorite time of the day?
My favorite time of day is early evening. At this time I’m able to reflect on the events of the day and plan for the coming day. This tends to be the time I’m able to unwind and spend with my family.
How do you unwind?
As previously mentioned, I enjoy spending time with my family and some of the hobbies that help me unwind after a stressful day would be reading, catching up on current events and listening to music.
What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?
“Just remember, the things you do tonight, you will have to stand tall for tomorrow.”
This advice was given to all new cadets at the military academy that I attended. This quote stuck with me over the years and proved to be good advice to live by.