Washington County commissioners will try again this month to vote on a do-over of a $12.5 million interlocal agreement to allocate $500,000 annually over a 25-year period to help Johnson City fund its school capital needs.
“None of the terms have changed significantly,” Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy said Thursday. “It’s just verbage in a few lines that Johnson City officials wanted to see changed.”
County commissioners originally endorsed the deal by a 10-4-1 vote on Feb. 24. A second vote on the agreement became necessary when Johnson City commissioners postponed a decision on the arrangement at its meeting on March 12.
City officials said important attachments were missing from their version of the interlocal agreement.
County commissioners were set to act on a complete version of the deal at their April meeting when they decided to postpone a new vote on the resolution. County Commission Chairman Greg Matherly said several commissioners told him prior to that meeting that they wanted to review the school agreement in their standing committees.
In the meantime, the commission decided to practice social distancing by conducting most of its business online to address the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Matherly said such meetings were limited to “essential business” in accordance to an executive order from Gov. Bill Lee.
Matherly said commissioners agreed at their meeting in July to return to gathering face-to-face to conduct their committee business. That meant the county’s Health, Education and Welfare Committee was able to meet in person at the Washington County Courthouse in Jonesborough last week to review the school deal and recommend it go before the full commission, which will also meet face-to-face on Aug. 24.
The interlocal agreement is tied to a lease-purchase deal county commissioners have signed with the town of Jonesborough to build a new $32.75 million K-8 county school and sports complex. There has been concern that Johnson City might sue the county to recoup education funds that it would typically share with municipal coffers through the traditional school construction process.
Such litigation by the city or Johnson City Board of Education related to the Jonesborough school project is prohibited under the terms of the interlocal agreement.
The school capital payments to Johnson City will not begin until the county occupies the new Jonesborough K-8 school, which is expected to be in 2023.
The deal requires Washington County’s annual allocation to go directly to the city’s coffers for its school capital projects. Those school construction projects are:
- Design and construction of eight additional classrooms to Woodland Elementary School, at an estimated cost of $6 million.
- Design and construction of a new four-classroom wing to the second floor of South Side Elementary School, at an estimated cost of $1.721 million.
- Design and construction of eight new classrooms added to the west side Lake Ridge Elementary School at an estimated cost of $4.7 million.
- Design and construction of a new 125,000-square-foot building to replace the existing Towne Acres Elementary School.