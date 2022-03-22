ELIZABETHTON — Representatives from the Carter County government and the city of Elizabethton moved closer to an understanding on the future of the Elizabethton/Carter County Animal Shelter Tuesday night.
The improved relationship came during a joint workshop session between two county representatives: County Commissioners Gary Bailey and Travis Hill; and two city representatives: City Manager Daniel Estes and City Councilman Jeff Treadway.
The four agreed they made progress during the session regarding the operational agreement of the shelter. Both sides were able to agree on a funding arrangement in which the county would pay 68% to the city’s 32% contribution toward shelter operations. Bailey said the important factor will be whether 12 other county commissioners would also vote for the county-city funding rate.
The men said they must go back to their legislative bodies and discuss the rate and see if a consensus can be reached by both the city and the county.
Several areas of disagreement between the city and the county on the shelter’s operation are still unresolved, as the board plans to continue its work, with the next meeting tentatively scheduled for March 31. There has not been agreement on the membership of the future animal shelter board, and how many members would be appointed from the county and how many from the city.
Another area of uncertainty that must be resolved is the ownership of the animal shelter property. Currently, the land on which the shelter is built is city land, part of Elizabethton’s wastewater treatment plant. The building on the land is owned by the county. The private group, Friends of the Animal Shelter, has also made significant contributions.
The four members moved closer on the government funding for the animal shelter after previous discussions on the budgeting. This year, the county has budgeted $267,500, to the shelter, while the city has budgeted $150,000. That is a split of 64% by the county and 36% by the city.
The argument that the city was paying too much was pressed by Treadway and Estes on a per-capita breakdown of the funding. Treadway and Estes said every county citizen will pay $4.75 a year toward its $267,500 contribution to the shelter. They said city residents would also pay the county citizen’s share of $4.75 because they are also county citizens. In addition, the smaller population base in the city also provides the city’s budgeted $150,000. That smaller population pool means every city citizen would pay an additional $10.31. Adding the $4.75 the city resident pays in county funding, Treadway and Estes said city residents are paying an unfair amount. They said county residents pay $4.75 per capita to the shelter, while city residents are paying $15.06 per capita.
Estes said city residents want extra services that county residents don’t get, such as professional fire protection on a 24-hour, 7-day per week basis. Estes said city residents do not want to be taxed more than county residents to receive the same services.