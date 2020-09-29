The Washington County Commission voted Monday to proceed with the court-ordered environmental cleanup of four properties that have been placed on hold for nearly a year.
The county had paused action on those projects while officials sorted out the legal problems and financial costs of dealing with unkept and hazardous properties.
Commissioners agreed to resume those cleanups, and to establish start-up funding for administrative costs related to the county’s environmental department.
The commission voted unanimously to move $100,000 to an existing restricted fund for environmental cleanups. The county had already earmarked $15,000 in the budget for the work.
Commissioner Jim Wheeler made a motion to proceed with efforts to clean up five properties that have been subject to court action. However, commissioners voted to defer action on property owned by Elaine Farris Broyles, located at 105 Broyles Road, Limestone.
Commissioners Steve Light and Kent Harris asked for the delay, noting the property owner was an elderly woman. The two requested that the county explore options for assisting Broyles with the cleanup.
Commissioners approved the cleanup of:
- Property owned by Toni M. Aloisio, located at 3661 Old State Highway 34, Limestone.
- Property owned by Sandra Childs and Wilma Crow, located at 119 and 121 Clyde Miller Drive, Telford.
- Property owned by estate of Dwight M. Hunt c/o Conrad Cox, personal representative, located at Big Bear Lane, Jonesborough.
- Property owned by Dwight M. Hunt Trust c/o Robin Adams, trustee, located at 127 Big Bear Lane, Jonesborough.
The county plans to recoup environmental cleanup costs by Trustee Rick Storey attaching a lien for the work to the property owner’s annual tax bill.
Washington County no longer pays an outside counsel for its legal work on Environmental Court cases. That work is now being handled in-house by County Attorney Allyson Wilkinson, whose appointment to that post was confirmed by commissioners in a resolution approved Monday.
In other business, Monday’s meeting was the last for Commissioner Larry England, who has served on the commission since 2014.
He told his colleagues last month he was moving out of the 7th District (which includes the Towne Acres/Towne Acres County and Indian Trail precincts).
His departure leaves the commission with two unfilled seats on the 15-member board. The 13th District vacancy, which was created when Gary McAllister moved from that district, will be filled by the voters at the polls on Nov. 3.
Kenneth Huffine, a Republican, is the only candidate to qualify for that seat.
The 7th District vacancy will be filled by commissioners.
Greg Matherly was also re-elected by his colleagues as chairman of the commission on Monday, and Wheeler will continue as vice chairman.