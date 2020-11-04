Jonesborough’s Board of Mayor and Alderman will remain unchanged in 2020, as incumbent Aldermen Adam Dickson and Terry Countermine led the race with all precincts in the Washington County reporting incomplete totals.
“I’m humbled that so many Jonesborough citizens have confidence in Adam (Dickson) and me,” Countermine said in a text message late Tuesday. “We will do our best to our great little town moving forward. We love Jonesborough.”
Countermine has served as a town alderman since 2000, and will likely serve his sixth term on the board after leading in votes in the race at 11:30 p.m. with 1,260 — 26.84%. Dickson will likely serve his second full term after being appointed to the position in 2018, and followed Countermine with 22.26% of the vote — ahead of top-ranked challenger Bill Graham by two points. Dickson also served as alderman from 2012 to 2016, and will continue the town’s nearly half-century streak with an African-American on its board.
Graham, a well-funded businessman who used to own his own relocation company, was the third-highest vote-getter with 20.56% of the vote, and had about 120 votes more than fourth place Jason Greenlee — a 20-year emergency medical technician and Jonesborough native. Lucas Schmidt, a theater performer and music teacher, finished in fifth with about 12% of the vote.
Votes were incomplete as of press time, but all precincts were reporting unofficial results. There were 4,694 votes cast in the alderman race, more than 1,000 more than were cast in 2018.
Chuck Vest, who was running unopposed for mayor, cruised to re-election on Tuesday, collecting more than 96% of the vote as of press time. Vest served as a town alderman for 12 years before being tapped to take on the role of mayor when Mayor Kelly Wolfe resigned abruptly in 2018. Vest will be serving his second full term. There were 80 write-in votes, compared to 2,336 for Vest.