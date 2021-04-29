KINGSPORT — Eastman Chemical announced higher revenues and earnings in its first quarter report on Thursday.
“We delivered outstanding first quarter results, with adjusted EPS (earnings per share) up 20% compared with first quarter 2019 and up 5% compared with strong first-quarter 2020 results,” said Mark Costa, Eastman board chair and CEO. “First-quarter results included approximately $30 million of costs from the impact of Winter Storm Uri. The combination of continued disciplined operational execution, the diversity of our end markets, and the benefit of our innovation-driven growth model positioned Eastman well for the return of economic growth. In addition, our focus on cash generation resulted in record first-quarter free cash flow that was well above last year. While economic growth has returned, the threat from COVID-19 per- sists, and we remain diligent in our efforts to keep our employees safe and maintain the operational integrity of our facilities.”
Sales revenue was $2.4 billion compared to $2.2 billion in last year’s first quarter. Earnings before interest and taxes was 389 compared to 368 in the first quarter of 2020. Sales revenue for the Kingsport-based global specialty materials company was up in all four operating segments, including a whopping 16% in Advanced Materials.
In first quarter 2021, cash from operating activities was $216 million.
