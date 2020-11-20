ELIZABETHTON — Wednesday’s story on the 100th anniversary of Snap-on Tools should have said the original idea for the company’s first breakthrough was to combine five handles of different shapes with 10 different sockets that would “snap on” to the handles. This gave the mechanic 50 different combinations of tools. The story also reported on the company’s recent acquisition of six additional acres adjacent to its plant on State Line Road. An addition to the plant has not yet been built on the land.
Trending Now
-
When ‘noodling’ Tony Gibson gets a bite, he really gets a bite
-
Sheriff asks for public's help after 9-year-old girl killed in Elizabethton drive-by; 1 in custody
-
Johnson City leaders: Changes to police tattoo policy aren't enough
-
Roan Mountain prison could be shut down in state budget cut
-
Three men arrested on first-degree murder charges in death of 10-year-old girl