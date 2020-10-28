On July 14, Vicky Livesay’s daughter tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
Angel, a 29-year-old Ballad Health employee, had no significant health issues or pre-existing conditions, which led her parents to believe she’d be fine after completing her 10-day isolation period.
Six days after testing positive, however, “she seemed off.” After her daughter didn’t eat dinner that night, Vicky and her husband decided a trip to the emergency room the next morning might be a good idea.
But they didn’t wait until morning.
“I woke up at two o’clock in the morning, with the feeling that I needed to take her then — immediately,” Vicky said during a press conference with Ballad Health officials on Wednesday.
On their way to the hospital, Angel said she couldn’t breathe. They arrived at the hospital and were checking Angel in when she “went non-responsive.” Some time after Angel had been taken back, a doctor returned with devastating news: Angel was unlikely to survive. She had gone into cardiac arrest and had what doctors suspected were blood clots in her lungs.
“I’m sure I don’t have to tell you how hard it is when we had to leave our daughter alone, and to think that we might be leaving her to die alone,” Vicky said.
Vicky said her daughter was placed on a ventilator, put on 24-hour dialysis and given convalescent plasma the next day. The following day, Angel’s parents were brought in to see her, which they believed was their opportunity to tell their daughter goodbye. Vicky didn’t say goodbye that day though, instead “I told her she could do this, I told her to fight.”
And fight she did, surviving hour-by-hour.
Slowly, Angel’s condition began improving. Four days after being admitted, she was able to open her eyes. By day seven, she could wiggle her fingers and toes. On day 11, she was able to video-call her parents. Two weeks after being admitted, doctors told Vicky they were cautiously optimistic for the first time.
Angel spent 38 days in the hospital, and was discharged to begin her rehabilitation process. Vicky said she left work to be there.
“I had been with her coming in, and I was going to be there when she left,” she said.
As Angel exited the hospital, hospital staff lined the hallways to send her off, a celebration of her miraculous recovery.
On Sept. 23, more than two months after first entering the hospital, Angel returned home. She is still recovering, and depends on supplemental oxygen at night when she sleeps.
Vicky said she and her family have watched as cases and hospitalizations began rising, and wanted to ask for two things: For people to pray for health care workers treating patients like her daughter, and for people to wear face coverings to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
“Please, don’t take a chance on being the next person who needs a miracle to live,” she said, “because it’s really not worth it.”
Stefani Annett, a COVID-19 ICU nurse with Ballad, spoke after Vicky and pleaded for people to wear masks.
“It is baffling to me that the COVID-19 virus is slowed by showing kindness and respect to others,” Annett said, “and it is even more incredulous for me to know and think about the hundreds of thousands of people who have died in this world and will die of this virus, because we have been collectively selfish.”
Annett said that, as ICU nurses, they hear families begging them to give their loves ones a message of love, the ones who bag up the bodies of those who don’t make it and the ones who have to deliver the news to the families of those patients.
“Those of us that wear masks can save the lives of others — we can be that superhero, we can respect this virus, we can respect those who might be its next victims,” Annett said.