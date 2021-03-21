MOUNTAIN CITY — It takes more than just understanding theories and procedures to become a great mechanic. The Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Elizabethton knows that students also need the experience of working with the hand tools they will be using to complete the jobs.
That is the reason why students at the Mountain City campus of TCAT-Elizabethton were recently provided with new hand tools through a partnership with the American Job Center.
Kathy Pierce, executive director of Alliance for Business and Training, said the local workforce development board and the Alliance for Business and Training provided the funds to purchase the hand tools through a partnership with TCAT-Elizabethton.
“The hand tools allow students to work on actual diesel vehicles, gaining the necessary experience for employment,” Pierce said.
Funding for the partnership was established through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Acts and provided by the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development.
Patricia Henderson, students services coordinator at TCAT-Elizabethton, made the arrangement. She said the training provides the students with practical experience in the repair and maintenance of diesel engines, fuel systems, electrical systems, clutches and transmissions, hydraulics, drive-lines, axles, frame suspensions, and diesel truck and tractor steering.
The program is taught by Freddy Anderson in the TCAT addition to the Career and Technical Education Building on the campus of Johnson County High School. Classes meet from 4-8:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The students earn certification as preventive maintenance service technicians, diesel engine assemblers, diesel technician apprentices and diesel technicians. Snap-On certificates will be awarded in safety, torque, multimeter, wheel balance and alignment, scan tool, PMI and pro-cut. The program also leads to a diesel technician diploma award.
TCAT-Elizabethton President Dean Blevins said the college appreciates the support of the workforce development board in the training of students for employment in the region.