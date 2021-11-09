Local officials gathered for the contract signing to begin construction on the Dry Hollow water project on Tuesday. Pictured are: first row: First Utility District Board Chairman David Bowers, Board Member Phillip Taylor, and Board Member Keith Bowers Sr.

Back row: First Utility General Manager John Nidiffer, David Wykle of W&W Engineering, Ken Rea, deputy director of First Tennessee Development District, Jimmy Hayes of Hayes Contracting, Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby, County Commissioner Mark Blevins, and State Senator Rusty Crowe.