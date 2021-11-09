ELIZABETHTON — State and local officials packed the tiny board room of the First Utility District in Stoney Creek on Tuesday afternoon to witness the signing of a contract to kick off a project to extend First Utility District water lines to Dry Hollow.
“I want to thank everyone for working together to make this happen,” said Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby. “This project really pulled on my heart strings. I grew up in Little Milligan, so I know what it’s like to go without water.”
The project will provide water to an area where E. coli bacteria has been a problem. The project will connect 38 residences to the First Utility District. Hayes Construction Company is the general contractor on the project and work is expected to get started in mid December. The project is expected to require about 150 construction days to complete.
The estimated cost of the project is $647,000. A Community Development Block Grant was approved for the project. That grant provides $363,750 and will require a local match of $283,250. That amount was expected to be provided by First Utility District, but the local funding will instead be provided by the American Rescue Plan federal funds designated for utilities and infrastructure.
“It has been a blessing for everyone to come together and make this happen so we didn’t have to pass the costs of this on to the customers,” said David Bowers, chairman of the Board of Commissioners of the First Utility District.
State Sen. Rusty Crowe, who previously represented Stoney Creek in Nashville, attended Tuesday’s contract signing and expressed sadness that there were still people without safe water at this time when man could go to the Moon and send probes to Mars. He said “I want to thank Mayor Woodby and the Carter County Commission for making this happen, I have to say that Mayor Woodby really pushed us hard to make this happen. This is a great opportunity for us with this federal funding, Crowe said. “We will never have this kind of money to use again, and I cannot think of a better use than waterlines.”
The project began under previous Carter County Mayor Rusty Barnett, and was continued by the current county administration after Barnett’s sudden death.
“This was something (Mayor Barnett) was very passionate about,” Woodby said. “I am proud to have been able to see this through.