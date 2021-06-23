With a firm submitting an almost $28 million proposal to build new housing for residents of the John Sevier Center, Johnson City officials are doing their due diligence before committing to the project, which would still be at least a few years down the line.
The Johnson City Development Authority on Wednesday approved a contract with the National Development Council, a New York nonprofit, to review the financial model for the development plan.
LHP Capital, a real estate development firm in Knoxville, submitted plans to construct about 145 units of housing for seniors and residents with disabilities. LHP also serves as the property management company for the John Sevier Center and took over day-to-day operations in April. The company would eventually own the new housing if it's allowed to finance and build it.
According to the contract, the JCDA will pay the consultant $10,000 to review LHP's development plan, determine the financial feasibility of the proposed project and evaluate different financial options, including Section 108 financing, partial tax abatement, and support from the Tennessee Housing Development Agency.
Dianna Cantler, the JCDA's interim executive director, said LHP's development proposal has not yet been submitted to the JCDA board for review. The board will receive the proposal at its July meeting.
After a loan from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and funds available through low-income housing tax credits, Cantler said, there is still a $5.6 million funding gap. The JCDA has asked the NDC to give options for other federal or state programs to make up the difference.
"It's a matter of looking at everything and making sure we're not leaving any additional federal funds that are available on the table," Cantler said.
As it prepares to build new housing for residents, the JCDA will also have to consider how to transfer its housing assistance payment contract, which it uses to provide Section 8 assistance to tenants under the housing choice voucher program, to another property.
Pointing to the complexity of the process and the impact of the pandemic, Cantler noted that the JCDA did not anticipate it would take a year and a half to get to this point.
"We have realized that this type of project with HUD is not done often," Cantler said. "There's probably only two HAP transfers a year across the country. This process is much more complicated than just, 'Let's go find a developer and build new housing.'"
She expects it could take 24-30 months for construction to occur once HUD approves a new location for the housing.
The John Sevier Center, a century-old, 10-story building that is the tallest structure in the downtown skyline, serves as subsidized housing for about 150 low-income residents. The JCDA purchased the property in 2019 with plans to move tenants to new housing and redevelop the building.
Cantler said in April that the JCDA was getting ready to make repairs to the structure, which was on a troubled property list after previously failing Real Estate Assessment Center inspections. The building did not receive a REAC inspection in 2020.
JCDA board member Hank Carr said Wednesday that $10,000 is a "drop in the bucket" compared to the roughly $4.6 million spent to buy the property.
"It's the smartest money you'll ever spend to figure this out," he said. "We're not the experts."