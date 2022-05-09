After years of asking and waiting for sidewalks to be installed along East Main Street, Jonesborough residents could see construction begin on the long-awaited project as early as this month.
There was hope the town could begin the project in March or April, but the Board of Mayor and Aldermen didn’t vote on approving a bid for construction until April. The board only received one complete bid, which came in more than $50,000 higher than they had anticipated. Bolstered by a $100,000 donation from the Sonia King Trust, the town had allocated $133,000 for the project, but received a bid of $187,880.
Town Administrator Glenn Rosenoff wrote in his monthly report to the board that the town was able to negotiate with the contractor, Complete Construction Management, to lower the price down to $150,000, with the town undertaking some of the construction work itself to lower the cost.
Had the town chosen to completely eschew contract labor for the project, it would have likely taken months or more than a year for work to begin as the town’s work crews are tied up with several other projects, including improvements on Shell Road and the town’s school project.
“I would think that could be done this year, of course, weather permitting and our workload,” Jonesborough Mayor Chuck Vest said of the project. “Hopefully that’ll (be) done this year.”
Police Department sees changes
Jonesborough finalized the promotions of a new police operations major, lieutenant and the hiring three new officers on Monday after last month’s promotion of Maj. Matt Rice to interim chief left them with holes to fill.
Following an internal hiring process, the town promoted Lt. Dennis Higgins to Rice’s previous position as operations major, which in turn opened Higgins’ previous position. Patrol Sgt. and Training Officer Chad Reece was promoted to lieutenant as a result. A separate hiring process will be conducted to hire or promote a new sergeant.
The town also officially hired three new officers to fill vacancies.