Jonesborough is getting closer to having a Weigel’s, with grade work on the Headtown Road site going well, according to Jonesborough Town Administrator Glenn Rosenoff.
“They’re in the earth-moving (phase) and then the next step will be the building,” said Rosenoff.
Rosenoff said the landscape and site plan for the location, 152 Headtown Road, has already been approved, and hoped to see construction completed by year’s end, though he didn’t have an exact timeline for completion. A spokesperson for the Knoxville-based convenience store chain could not be reached for comment.
The Jonesborough Weigel’s will be the fourth one in Northeast Tennessee once completed, with other locations in Bristol, Kingsport and Greeneville. Most Weigel’s locations are in the Knoxville-Pigeon Forge area, though they’re spread from Crossville to The Pinnacle in Bristol. Speaking to the Press last year, Weigel’s Chairman Bill Weigel said the company was also planning to expand into Johnson City in the future.
“We feel good about East Tennessee,” Weigel said at the time.
Rosenoff said the new location will “be a great anchor” for those traveling from Jonesborough to Johnson City, and said the company has also conceptually proposed other commercial building further down Headtown Road.
“There’s a lot of opportunity on that approximate 10-acre site on the commercial end of things,” Rosenoff said, adding that he’s “looking forward to them being a great community partner.”