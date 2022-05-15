ELIZABETHTON — The city purchased some forested hills overlooking Hampton several years ago to protect the watershed of a spring that supplies Elizabethton Water Resources with about 54% of its water.
Now there’s construction in the sensitive watershed, with trees being felled and earth being moved.
But it’s no threat to the city’s water supply: It’s a small-scale operation to expand an existing bicycle trail in the watershed, with the hope that one day it will be connected with Tannery Knobs Bike Park in Johnson City by means of the Tweetsie Trail.
Wesley Bradley, with the Southern Off-Road Bicycle Association, or SORBA, updated Elizabethton City Council members on Thursday, telling them the first phase of the expansion is expected to be completed by mid-to-late July.
The work is being done by Contour Trail Design Company of Knoxville. The cost of the project is $71,280. The Carter County Commission had provided up to $75,000 for the project.
The trail is being built in a hilly, forested area between Hampton and Doe River Gorge.
The city bought 238 acres of the property where the bike trail is being built out of concern that more large-scale development of the hills would cause serious impacts on the pristine Hampton Springs. The springs have been the city’s major source of water for more than a century, first supplied by a private company later acquired by the city.
A bicycle and hiking trail was considered a compatible recreational use for the property.
Eagle Scouts originally developed the trail system more than 15 years ago. The bike trail currently offers 3.75 miles and 500 feet of elevation gain.
The network of single-track trails range from easy and intermediate to difficult. The lower loop, known as the “Pine Loop,” is great for beginners, and the “River Loop” provides beautiful views of the Doe River. The upper loop, known as the “Cat’s Pajama,” is only for experienced bike riders.
Contour Trail Design will add 2.7 miles to the existing trail system at an elevation ranging from 1,940 feet to 2,420 feet.
The recreation area has grown even more with an agreement between the city and Doe River Gorge Ministry.
Both organizations see the benefit of the mountain bike trail and are working together to extend it. Doe River Gorge has agreed to a 5-year lease to the city of a 52.75-acre parcel adjoining the watershed property, with an automatic renewal of another five years unless there is action to end the lease. The rent is zero.
In exchange, the Christian summer camp has the right to use the trails and equipment whenever it wants.
In addition to the expansion of the trails, the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department staff has had conversations with SORBA representatives who are interested in obtaining design work for a new skills park at the facility.
The recreational area could expand even further: it is hoped that Carter County will begin expanding the Tweetsie Trail from its current end at Hatcher Lane at the eastern side of Elizabethton. The county hopes to extend the Tweetsie Trail along the old path of the East Tennessee and Western North Carolina Railroad from Elizabethton to Hampton, crossing the Doe River and going through a century-old railroad tunnel.
In that scenario, Hampton Watershed Bicycle Trail would be connected to the Tweetsie Trail once it reaches Rittertown Road in Hampton. That would make possible a connection from the Hampton Watershed Bike Trail Park to the Tannery Knobs Bike Park, which is not far from the western end of the Tweetsie Trail along Legion Street in Johnson City.