ELIZABETHTON — Carter Countians seeking to get married, register a car, or get a business license are going to have to wait until next week.
The office of Carter County Clerk Mary Gouge will be closed from today through Sunday, Oct. 11, because of construction at the county courthouse. The office will reopen at 8 a.m. Monday, Oct. 12.
No other offices in the courthouse will be closed by the construction work.
The construction work is to complete a renovation brought forward by the County Commission's Building and Grounds Committee. It includes new flooring and painting of the walls
Gouge said the work will require the temporary removal of all office furniture. She said she regretted the inconvenience to the public. Gouge said her office did not request the work, but she was glad it was not scheduled for the always hectic end of the month.
Gouge said some of the licenses, such as marriage licenses can be obtained from surrounding courthouses. She said some licenses, such as business licenses must be obtained in the county where the business operates. Car registration renewals are also usually taken only in the county where the owner resides.