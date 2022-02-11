Washington County voters will fill a vacancy in the 1st Constable District in August.
Candidates for the constable position can pick up their qualifying petitions at the Washington County Election Commission Office, which is located in the Washington County Courthouse, 100 E. Main St., Suite 400, Jonesborough.
The deadline to file as a candidate for the May 3 primary election is noon on Feb. 17.
The winners of the May primary will appear on the Aug. 4 General Election ballot.
Voters in the 1st District filled two of the three constable positions in the August 2020 election. Election officials say a vacancy was created in the district when no one qualified for the third seat and the position was not filled in the next regularly-scheduled election.
The newly-elected constable will serve a two-year term until the next scheduled election for the position is held in August 2024.
Additional information on the constable race can be obtained by calling the Election Commission at 753-1688.