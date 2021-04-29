ELIZABETHTON — Elizabethton City Manager Daniel Estes started the budget workshop on Thursday for the Elizabethton City Council by saying “I have some very good news.”
Estes said that good news was that the city’s sales tax revenue has come in at about $1 million above the amount budgeted for the 2020-21 fiscal year. Estes told the council that was expected because the city’s budget was extremely conservative this year because of all the economic uncertainty brought about by COVID-19. The city had very few programs and projects in the budget because of the uncertainty, except for the City Council’s desire to spend more this year for repaving some city streets.
While the city budget was had a very conservative projection for this year, the actual sales tax brought an additional $820,325.
The bottom line on how much sales tax revenue was projected each of the past four years illustrates how conservative the COVID-19 budget year was.
In the 2017-2018 fiscal year, the city projected sales tax revenue to be $4,796,140. The next year, 2018-19, sales tax revenue was projected to be $4,965,447. The sales tax revenue projection for 2019-20 was $5,149,179. This year, the sales tax revenue was budgeted down to $4,586,314. It is estimated the sales tax revenue will be $5,585,283.86, a difference of $998,969.86 over the sales tax revenue projected.
The city’s total revenue for this year was projected to be $19,944.149. The city’s total revenue is estimated to be $20,445,.47. That represents a difference of $501,222.47 more than projected.
Added to the local sales tax increases is an increase of an additional $249,806 from the state in the form of state sales tax revenue and also from new revenue stream from online gaming, adjustment to the Hall Income Tax and the gasoline tax.
The City Council also went over the special appropriations given by the city to non-profit charities and other governments. There is very little change this year in the requested amounts from those agencies. The total request from all non-profits was $126,000. That is up $12,500 from this year’s total contribution of $113,500. The total request from the other governments is $254,110. That is an $11,050 from this year’s contribution of $243,000.
The two biggest requests for increases are $10,000, coming on the non-profit side from Kids Like Us, and $10,000 from the Carter County Rescue Squad on the other governments. Kids Like Us received $10,000 this year from the city and is requesting $20,000 net year. The Rescue Squad received $120,000 this year and is requesting $130,000 next year.
Other requests for increases came from Soil Conservation, which is requesting a $1,000 increase, from $4,000 to $5,000. Assistance and Resources Ministry requested an additional $500, to bring its contribution from $2,500 to $3,000. The Holiday Lighting Committee is requesting an additional $50, going from $2,150 to $2,200.
One new agency is seeking its first contribution from City Council. Keep Carter County Beautiful is seeking an initial contribution of $5,000. One agency, Alzheimer’s Tennessee, did not seek a contribution after receiving $3,000 this year.