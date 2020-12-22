Group’s work to bring 2,600 mountainous acres under protection
ELIZABETHTON — The year 2020 has been a very bad year for many business activities. The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has made it difficult to conduct meetings and close deals.
Despite these problems, it has proven to be an unusually productive year for the Southern Appalachian Highlands Conservancy, closing on the protection of more than 2,600 acres across the mountains of Western North Carolina and East Tennessee. Angela Shepherd, the conservancy’s communications director, said several of those projects had been in the works for many years.
“It is a testament to the commitment of SAHC members, staff, and conservation-minded supporters that we have been able to complete these projects during extraordinary circumstances, and we are grateful to all the people who make this remarkable work possible,” Carl Silverstein, SAHC’s executive director, said. “There is something tangible and reassuring in preserving land — it’s something you can put your hand on. These conservation projects help preserve cultural connections to the past, places to connect with nature, and vital resources we rely on now, and which will be increasingly critical in the future.”
Shepherd said the many diverse projects represent a cross-section of the core goals of the conservancy’s mission. From protecting native plant and animal habitat, clean water, farmland, places for people to enjoy recreation, and places of scenic beauty in East Tennessee and Western North Carolina. The acquisitions also include properties in each of the conservancy’s six conservation focus areas.
These focus areas range from the land around the Appalachian Trail on the border of North Carolina and Tennessee all the way to the headwaters of the Chattooga National Wild and Scenic River along the North Carolina and Georgia border.
“The events of 2020 have underscored the importance of being adaptable,” Silverstein said. “SAHC’s conservation work is critical in securing natural resources that ensure the region’s resilience in response to climate change. These conservation projects secure important wildlife corridors and habitat for migratory birds, helping to stabilize declining populations and providing spaces for species movement.
“Protection of high elevation mountain headwaters helps protect water quality downstream, while conservation of land along streams and in rare mountain wetland areas will help stabilize stream temperatures and preserve habitat for aquatic species,” Silverstein said. “
“By conserving farmland with local, regional, and nationally important prime soils, the farmland conservation projects which closed this year will help support local food production and ensure that these soils will never be lost to development,” he said.
The new Wiles Creek Preserve and Little Rock Creek Preserve both protect water quality and habitat for myriad birds, amphibians, mammals, and more, including rare mountain wetland habitat in the highlands of Roan Mountain. SAHC’s acquisitions this year at Tiger Creek, Big Creek, Tanasee Ridge, and Chestnut Mountain have all been proposed for transfer to become part of public lands; that means these places will be available for people to enjoy for generations into the future.
In recognition of the national importance of its conservation work, SAHC was honored as the 2020 recipient of The Garden Club of America’s Cynthia Pratt Laughlin Medal for Environmental Protection. This national award is one of only 10 medals awarded nationwide by The Garden Club of America, and a successful nomination involves a competitive process requiring letters of commendation from partners across the country.
Also this year, the Appalachian Trail Conservancy honored SAHC’s Roan Stewardship Director Marquette Crockett with the Southern Regional Office 2020 Partner of the Year Award.