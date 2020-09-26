Bo Milhorn is a customer service representative at BrightRidge. The 36-year-old Elizabethton native has worked at the utility for 13 years.
He is a 2002 graduate of Happy Valley High School, and earned his bachelor’s degree in organizational management from Tusculum College in 2010.
Milhorn and his wife, Amanda, live in Jonesborough.
Fast Facts
Dog or cat: “Dog. I love English bulldogs.”
Hobbies: “Golf, running, watching sports (my favorite teams are the New England Patriots and Boston Celtics), playing cards, reading, and spending time with family.“
Ideal vacation spot: “I am not really picky. Anywhere with a sandy beach and warm temperatures is good enough for me.”
HOW DO YOU DESCRIBE WHAT YOU DO AT BRIGHTRIDGE TO YOUR FAMILY AND FRIENDS?
I assist our customers in a variety of ways. Whether it is establishing new electric and/or broadband service, transferring service, disconnecting service, helping someone understand their bill, or how they can manage their power cost, connect to community resources or make arrangements on their bill, I’m here to help however I can.
I tell my family and friends if a customer leaves with their needs met and a positive impression of BrightRidge, then I have done my job well.
WHAT DO YOU ENJOY MOST ABOUT YOUR WORK?
We would not exist without our customers, and I gain great satisfaction in demonstrating daily that BrightRidge is here to serve. Even more than helping our customers, it is rare in the business world to say you sincerely like all your co-workers, and I am very fortunate to be in that group.
Honestly, it is a joy being with them each day as we work to build on our company’s legacy as a local power company with a proven culture of service. But it is not just in my own department. I am fortunate to say that I have made many wonderful friends in other areas of the company.
The people that I work with and the family-style atmosphere, to me, is what sets BrightRidge apart and is unequivocally my favorite part of what I do each day.
HAS THE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS CHANGED THE WAY YOU DO YOUR JOB?
It has in many ways. COVID-19 has certainly had an impact on how we do business with our customers, particularly face-to-face. We are taking extra precautions for both customer and employee protection in terms of additional cleaning and, of course, wearing masks.
I am actually working from one of our training rooms and that has been an interesting new dynamic of the job as I would normally work alongside everyone in our call center, but we want to make sure that we socially distance and are following COVID-19 guidelines that ensure everyone’s well-being.
Like many, I have become much more familiar with Microsoft Teams and Zoom than I was before March. However, while all those changes have happened, the overall theme of what I do each day remains the same. Be it in person or on the phone, I want to make sure that I provide our customers with the highest quality service possible. To me, that’s something that COVID-19 cannot and will not change.
WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR BRIGHTRIDGE CUSTOMERS DURING THIS TIME OF COVID-19?
I would give them two pieces of advice. First, if you haven’t already, sign up for our SmartHub app at brightridge.com or download the app through iTunes/Google Play. Trust me, SmartHub will make your life just a little bit easier.
You can pay your bill, set up disconnects and service transfers, establish and manage automatic payments, or ask general electric/broadband service or billing questions. It’s a wonderful tool and I highly recommend taking advantage of it. Second, if you have any questions at all about your service, bill, or anything you would like to know, please call us. We are a part of this community and want to help in any way possible.
HOW DO YOU UNWIND AFTER A DAY OF WORK?
Most of the time I unwind in two ways. I usually go home and go for a run through my neighborhood. Typically, I run 3 to 4 miles. I will take my iPod and listen to music and just jog, clear my head, and enjoy some beautiful Northeast Tennessee scenery as I jog along my route.
After that, my wife Amanda and I will go for a walk to talk about our day. She is a 7th-grade math teacher and we cover the day’s happenings and just get to enjoy being with each other, being outdoors, and walking along our neighborhood and seeing new areas of the neighborhood develop. If it has been a truly stressful day, I may sneak a Heath bar when Amanda isn’t looking, just don’t tell her.