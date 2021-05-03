Connect Downtown Johnson City in conjunction with the Johnson City Development Authority has applied to receive the Tennessee Dog Park Dash Grant to build a community dog park.
According to a press release from Connect Downtown, the Tennessee Dog Park Dash is funded by the Boyd Foundation and is dedicated to building or enhancing dog parks across Tennessee.
"Established in 2018, this program is helping make Tennessee the most pet-friendly state in America, and 2021 is the last year of opportunity," the press release said. "We would be honored and extremely fortunate to have Downtown Johnson City selected to receive this grant for our community."
To receive the grant, the organization needs to collect letters of support from the community. People can send those letters via email, mail or hand-delivery to the Johnson City Development Authority offices.
Officials ask that residents share why the district needs a dog park. Because this is a competitive grant, the press release said organizers need hundreds of letters of support.
Supporters can also attend one of three upcoming in-person events or tag Downtown Johnson City on social media. Organizers ask that people tag @downtownjctn, @dogparkdash and #Dogs4JCTN in all social media posts.
People can stop by University Edge Apartments May 3-9 to complete a letter of support and receive a free downtown frisbee.
Connect Downtown Johnson City will also be collecting support at the Atlantic Ale House from 6-8 p.m. May 13 during an event called WOOFstock. There will also be a costume contest for dogs, and organizers will be accepting donations for the Washington County Animal Shelter.
People can also attend YeeHAW 4 PAWS from 5-8 p.m. May 18 at Yeehaw Brewing. There, attendees can support the dog park initiative and the Humane Society of Washington County.
Go to downtownjc.com/dogs to learn more about upcoming events and the application.
All letters of support must be mailed, emailed or hand delivered to the JCDA office by May 19.
That address is 207 N. Boone St.; Suite 23; Johnson City, TN 37604.
The email is info@downtownjc.com.