U.S. Rep. Diana Harshbarger, R-1st, will hold a “Coffee with your Congresswoman” meeting with constituents on Wednesday.
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. Wednesday at Still Waters Coffeehouse, 5049 Bobby Hicks Highway, Suite 104, Gray.
Harshbarger will give a brief update on how she’s serving East Tennessee in Congress and will address questions from attendees.
Constituents interested in attending should send an email to [email protected] to let her office know they plan on attending.