U.S. Rep. Diana Harshbarger, R-1st, has filed what she is calling the “No Vaccine Passports for Americans Act.”
This bill would prohibit any federal COVID-19 vaccine passport or similar system of tracking individuals for proof of vaccination and prohibit the United States from working with third parties, such as airlines, to develop or impose these restrictions.
The legislation also implements a five-year ban on government vaccine mandates for vaccines first authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration through Emergency Use Authorization and prohibits vaccine discrimination in employment, public accommodations, public transportation, or access to federal property.
“Vaccine passports are a restriction on individual liberties, period,” Harshbarger said. “I oppose these radical policies. That’s why I introduced the No Vaccine Passports for Americans Act to bar the already overreaching federal government from requiring vaccine passports.”
The Kingsport congresswoman also noted in a news release on Tuesday that she believes “our society needs to return to normal as soon as possible.” She said the nation’s children and businesses have “suffered enough from strict lockdowns, and our economy is in desperate need of employees who will return to work.”
She said banning “vaccine passports will expedite the return to normal.”
The Senate companion bill was filed by U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, on May 27.
Currently, Americans who have received a COVID-19 shot are issued a paper card to show they have been vaccinated. These cards, however, can be forged and scammers have been found selling fraudulent and stolen vaccine cards online.
Even so, businesses such as cruise lines and airlines are requiring proof of vaccinations in order to be served.
Several states, including Texas and Florida, have already banned businesses from requiring proof of vaccination certificates.
Meanwhile, officials with President Joe Biden’s administration have said the White House has no plans to pursue a federal vaccination passport system. Jen Psaki, Biden's press secretary, told reporters in March the administration is looking to the private sector to take the lead on the issue.