U.S. Rep. Diana Harshbarger, R-1st, told officials of a speciality electronics services manufacturer in Gray that she would like to see their company get a share of the production business that is now going overseas.
Following a tour of Industrial Electronics Services Inc., 122 Kwick Way Lane, the congresswoman said she will be “touting the company” to the “powers that be” in Washington, D.C.
“We want to be self-sufficient,” Harshbarger told IES executives, referring to her push to strengthen the production and supply line capabilities of the United States.
Harshbarger said she would “push forward information” about the company, which has classified contracts with the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and NASCAR.
Tim Coleman, IES’s director of operations, said the company is a leading electronics manufacturing services provider. He said the company “produces printed circuit boards” for the military, aerospace, transportation and medical industries.
He said the products his company makes and the technology used in making them are the proprietary property of IES.
“Our processes are privileged and protected,” Coleman said. “We want to be a part of Congresswoman Harshbarger’s solution to make this nation self-sufficient and self-reliant.”
Kathy Mullins, the president and chief executive officer of IES, said her company has been operating in Gray for 33 years. Mullins said the company has 69 employees currently, a number that has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, but has employed as many as 100 in recent years.
She told Harshbarger the company has “room for expansion.”
Larry Mullins, the chief operating officer of IES, said the company is now operating at “one-third of our capacity.”
Bob Cantler, the president and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce of Johnson City/Jonesborough/Washington County, accompanied Harshbarger on a tour of IES early Tuesday. He said the visit, which was arranged by the National Association of Manufacturers, was an opportunity “to connect the congresswoman with companies she may not be aware of” in Washington County.
He noted IES is one of those businesses. Cantler said the company is known for building products used on Mars (specifically components in the Mars rover) and in cars on Earth (items used for NASCAR racing).