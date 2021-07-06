U.S. Rep. Diana Harshbarger, R-1st, has introduced the Department of Homeland Security Contract Reporting Act of 2021 in Congress.
This bill requires the department to provide a public daily report of all DHS headquarters and component contract awards over $4 million.
The Kingsport lawmaker said the measure will “give Congress and the American people better insight and oversight” into how DHS supports its mission.
“The American people deserve transparency as to how their hard-earned tax dollars are being spent by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security,” said Harshbarger said in a news release Tuesday. “President Biden and his Administration must be held accountable for their contract awards, and this must be done in a timely manner.”
The congresswoman also said the “American people deserve to know details about the contracts agreed to by DHS, including descriptions, vetting, bidding, contract amount, recipients and their purpose, especially for contracts awarded to deal with the self-inflicted Biden border crisis.”
The Republican lawmaker said “the Biden administration must stop acting in secrecy” in her news statement.
Harshbarger’s bill requires DHS to include key information on its contracts, such as the total estimated dollars to be spent and whether DHS awarded the contract competitively.
The legislation would also require the department to disclose what company won the contract and where the work will be performed.
