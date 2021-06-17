State Comptroller Jason Mumpower told local government and school leaders on Thursday they should prepare a careful strategy for spending their portion of the combined $4.4 billion coming to Tennessee from the $11.9 trillion American Recovery Plan Act.
Mumpower said the federal act provides local governments with “an opportunity to do the greatest amount of good, for the greatest amount of people” in their communities.
Even so, Mumpower cautioned local leaders the federal money comes with a number of strings attached.
“No expenditures should be made before you are certain the use of the funds comply with provisions of the American Rescue Plan,” Mumpower told local officials meeting at East Tennessee State University’s Martin Center for the Arts.
Mumpower said his office stands ready to help local governments and school systems wade through the bureaucratic rules and strict regulations for spending money from the rescue act. Washington County is slated to receive $25.5 million from the plan, and Johnson City will get $13.4 million.
The comptroller of the treasury said his advice to local governments for spending the funds is to:
• Use the money to stabilize your communities;
• Think strategically before you spend; and
• Consider creating a group of government officials, business leaders, nonprofits and other stakeholders to strategize spending plans and track results.
Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy has already created an advisory board of business, community and courthouse officials to help local government leaders identify projects to be funded by the rescue plan.
Mumpower said local leaders can spend rescue funds to:
• Support public health expenditures;
• Address the negative economic impact caused by a health emergency;
• Replace lost public sector revenue;
• Provide premium pay to essential workers; and
• Invest in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.
Mumpower said the comptroller’s office is enthusiastic about what it sees as “a great opportunity” to use Rescue Act funds to expand and rehabilitate water and sewer systems in Tennessee. He said many public utilities in the state “have pipes in the ground” that are between 40 and 70 years old.
The comptroller said the state is “willing to partner with local governments” to find additional funds to go with federal dollars for infrastructure improvements.
He noted that while the American Rescue Plan Act requires cities and counties to have water/sewer and other infrastructure projects under contract by Dec. 31, 2024, they have until Dec. 3, 2026, to complete the work.