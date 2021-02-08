In 2020, a local official with the Tennessee Republican Party asked Washington County leaders to consider a resolution to opt out of a federal refugee settlement program.
It was a request that Katelyn Yarbrough, chair of the New Generation Freedom Fighters, said was embarrassing.
“I had friends calling me from Savannah, Georgia, just like, ‘What’s going on in your state?’” Yarbrough said. “And it’s par for the course.”
It’s one example of the lack of diversity and openness that Yarbrough sees in the region. On Monday, she joined East Tennessee State University history professor Daryl Carter and Johnson City Board of Education member Michelle Treece for a public discussion about the merits of creating a community equity advisory board, a proposal that proponents say would help ensure inclusion across all demographics in Johnson City.
Organizers held the meeting by Zoom and drew more than 60 participants.
Background
In January, Johnson City Commissioner Jenny Brock shared with her colleagues a proposal to create a community equity advisory board.
According to a draft of the proposal, the advisory board would consist of 11 city residents appointed to two-year terms.
The committee would provide quarterly reports to the City Commission, develop a budget for community equity initiatives, complete a community gap analysis, gather input through town hall meetings and focus groups and create a community equity plan.
Some commissioners were skeptical of the plan as presented, which has launched a debate in the community about whether a board like this is needed.
What do you think about the argument that creating a community equity board would be “too divisive”?
Treece: “If you’re black or a minority, this town, this state, this nation has been divisive since forever. ... That isn’t anything new. I just think now this past summer I think the marches, I think George Floyd, I think all of that just turned a light on and everyone of every color and of every life form can see, ‘Wow.’
“And so now the big buzzword is ‘divisiveness,’ and again it’s been around forever. That’s why people have been marching, they’ve been talking, they’ve been screaming, ‘This is my concern and no one in power is listening.’ And now that you have to hear, you have to see it, ‘divisiveness’ is now your new word to say, ‘Ah, you’re hurting my feelings.’”
Carter: “Divisive for who? Because it’s an uncomfortable topic perhaps, but it’s a conversation that needs to be had, and I for one do not believe the 65,000 people in the city of Johnson City are so soft that they can’t handle this conversation.
“And by the way, when we talk about divisiveness from a political perspective, we’re seeing that all over Northeast Tennessee. All you have to do is go to Facebook, go to Twitter, go to Instagram.”
Yarbrough: “I don’t think this is divisive whatsoever. I think if anything it would be very uniting for our community. A rising tide raises all ships. ... It just doesn’t make sense, so I would really love to hear a real explanation how they feel it would divide the community. To me, it’s just a cop out for majority rule.”
Does the city need to do a community needs assessment?
Treece: “I don’t even think there’s a need for a needs analysis when the community is telling you we need to have this board. ... If one of our bridges caves in, we don’t really need to do a needs analysis (to see if we need to replace it or not.) No, it’s broken. Fix it.”
Carter: “I do think we need a needs assessment. And I’m a critic of big data and the use of data. However, data can be really helpful and informative and terms of telling us where the gaps are and showing us what we’re missing as well, but the key to me for any meaningful needs assessment is, No. 1, the city of Johnson City can have no role in this. No. 2, nobody locally can have a role in this. Somebody from the outside needs to come in.”
Closing thoughts?
Yarbrough: “This is just critically important so we can keep people out of the streets so we don’t have showdowns. There’s nothing wrong with agitation, either, but the rest of the community shouldn’t be fearful if a portion of the community is so shaken to its core to take to the streets and bring posters and signs. If anything that should be a very, very loud wake up call to open your eyes and see there’s a need.”