As a member of an historically marginalized group, Washington County Democratic Party Chair Kate Craig said she’s seen many LGBTQ people leave Johnson City to seek safety, inclusion and job opportunities elsewhere.
“Job opportunities tend to follow places that are inclusive,” she said.
Craig is one of several community members who have voiced support for the creation of a community equity advisory board, which is designed to work with government leaders and community members to ensure residents regardless of race, religion, gender, sexual orientation and more have a voice in city government.
Johnson City commissioners heard a proposal about the board last week, which a draft document said would consist of 11 city residents appointed to two-year terms. Commissioner Jenny Brock developed the proposal alongside members of city staff.
“I think that this board would be one of many steps to help address what we’ve termed the ‘brain drain,’” Craig added.
The committee, according to the draft proposal, would provide quarterly reports to the City Commission, develop a budget for community equity initiatives, complete a community gap analysis, gather input through town hall meetings and focus groups and create a community equity plan. The body would also engage a community equity manager to serve as a liaison between the board and city officials.
Alona Norwood, a candidate for City Commission in 2020 and a participant in the racial justice protests last summer, said she supports the city making an active effort to promote diverse opinions in city government, which she said consists of boards and commissions that don’t necessarily represent the makeup of the city.
She pointed out that other cities have developed appointed bodies to foster inclusion, but she acknowledged the idea is new, which can cause reservations. This proposal, however, could help address legitimate concerns in the community about equity, Norwood said, and this would be a positive step for a city touting a commitment to progress and the slogan, “Go. All. Out.”
“We’ve been marching all summer, so let’s do something,” she said. “It wasn’t just protesting and shouting and stirring the pot with the police and city officials.”
Johnson City Mayor Joe Wise said Wednesday that no one presenting the proposal to the commission last week could define community equity or explain how a municipality manages community equity. He added that there wasn’t any specificity to the desired outcomes.
“Inequality costs us all in many different ways,” Wise said. “Trying to address that without creating some other injustice is certainly important and important to me, but if you’re going to come in with a proposal, you need to be prepared to answer basic questions.”
Those questions include how to evaluate the success of the committee and how the City Commission would give specific directions to its members.
“If we don’t know at the outset what the board is supposed to be and supposed to do, how on earth did we expect people appointed to it and working with it to know?” he said.
He added that he’s eager to see refinements and revisions to the proposal.
Responding to a statement last week from Brock, who said the equity board may be relevant to the roughly 16-18% of local population who live in poverty, Wise said, “when you start talking about a group with labels like equity and inclusion, there’s sort of code language there that heterosexual white males need not apply, and the truth of it is our underrepresented populations, the ones who look to City Hall and feel powerless, are more likely to look like that than these other minorities.”
Wise said Wednesday that in a community where 80% of the population is white, the percentage of people living in poverty would presumably mirror that.
“If our goal is to create something that facilitates greater input, I don’t believe those sorts of labels are going invite the participation that Commissioner Brock envisions if in fact we really envision those folks living in poverty to participate in this particular board,” he said.
Daryl Carter, a history professor at East Tennessee State University who participated in the meeting with commissioners last week, said the mayor’s remark during the meeting was unfortunate.
“It’s not a shocker that white citizens make up a majority of the city and therefore make up a majority of any calculation of poor, working class, middle class, upper class, etc.,” he said. “That seems to me to be simple mathematics based on the number of people.”
Carter said the goal of an equity advisory board would be to ensure all citizens of Johnson City have access to city government and would be able to give counsel to city commissioners.
“When we think about these equity boards, they help to inform elected officials about areas that they may be unaware of, (that) they may have blindspots on,” he said.