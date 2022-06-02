Efforts to transfer ownership of the historic Ashe Street Courthouse from Washington County to Johnson City’s control has taken a significant step.
Members of Washington County’s County-Owned Property Committee voted Thursday to send a resolution to county commissioners on July 27 that would deed the “Beaux-Arts” style building and three related parcels at 401 Ashe Street to the city of Johnson City.
Next, the Johnson City Commission is expected to vote on the deed transfer at its June 7 meeting.
Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy said the resolution is a result of a “consensus” reached by members of the joint city/county Ashe Street Courthouse Project Special Committee last week outlining the terms the conveyance of the deed for the Ashe Street property.
The agreement includes a commitment for the Ashe Street property to be transferred from the county to the city in such a way that it meets a public use clause mandated by the federal government in the original deed.
The city has also agreed to reimburse the county $120,000 for re-roofing work it paid for at the courthouse last year.
The terms of the property transfer also meet the conditions under which the city has committed to use funds from a $5 million state grant to refurbish and develop the property for the economic good of the region.
The city is currently using state funds earmarked by Gov. Bill Lee to renovate the building that was built in 1910 and operated as the Johnson City Postal Savings Bank and Post Office until 1937.
It served as a Washington County courthouse from 1940 until 1985 and a few years later was renovated to become home to Washington County’s 911 Emergency Communications District until dispatchers moved to their current location in Boones Creek in late 2017.
Using the state grant money, the city is refurbishing the historic structure with plans to designate at least a portion of the building for business and entrepreneurial development.
Preliminary architectural plans show Johnson City hopes to restore the original 1910 courthouse and demolish a single-story 1,600-square-foot section of the building facing Earnest Street that was added in 1965. In doing so, the renovation would create a new entrance accessible from Earnest and West Walnut streets.
County Commissioner Phil Carriger, who chairs the County-Owned Property Committee, said transferring ownership of the Ashe Street Courthouse to the city made good sense for the county.
“It has gotten into bad shape,” Carriger said of the building. “Johnson City has plans to fix it up and to put it to good use. The county could not come up with a good use for it.”