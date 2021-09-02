Members of the Washington County Health, Education and Welfare Committee have approved spending $4.5 million for upgrades to the football stadiums at Daniel Boone and David Crockett high schools.
However, that expenditure comes with one key stipulation. Committee members said Thursday the want to make sure that the capital funds used to replace the home-side bleachers at the county’s high schools do not take away from other key projects on the school system’s capital wish list.
School officials have said they hope to use money from the latest round of Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief funds to cover the costs of one major project on that list. Jerry Boyd, the county’s director of schools, told HEW committee members “it looks promising” that the school system will receive federal approval of using ESSR funds to replace heating and cooling controls at Daniel Boone and David Crockett.
The HVAC project is estimated to cost $4.4 million.
HEW Chair Jodi Jones and other members of the committee said they would feel more comfortable with green lighting the football stadium renovations if they knew for certain that federal funding could be used for the HVAC replacements.
Commissioner Bryan Davenport suggested the committee add a caveat to its recommendation to proceed with the project stipulating the funding is contingent on the use of ESSR funds for the HVAC upgrades.
That recommendation will be heard by the county’s Budget Committee on Wednesday. Work to replace the concrete bleachers and to install synthetic turf at both stadiums would begin next year.
HEW members also voted to approve a request from the school system to apply for a $2.337 million low-interest loan from the Tennessee Energy Efficient Schools initiative program for LED lighting upgrades in all county schools. Boyd told committee members the loan is expected to be repaid in less than five years from the annual cost savings the system will see from the lighting improvements.