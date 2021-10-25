Washington County commissioners approved a non-binding resolution Monday voicing their opposition to government mandates asking private businesses to require their employees be vaccinated against COVID-19.
“This is America,” Commissioner Mike Ford said. “We have a right to decide what we want and what we don’t want.”
Ford joined 13 of his colleagues in voting for the resolution asking “federal, state and local governments to refrain from assuming a role in private business through COVID-related regulation.” Commissioner Jodi Jones, the chair of the county’s Health, Education and Welfare Committee, cast the lone “no” vote.
“I find it very discouraging to see this resolution come from a committee that oversees the public health and welfare of our citizens,” she said.
It specifically references President Joe Biden’s efforts to implement new Occupational Safety and Health Administration regulations mandating that all businesses with more than 100 workers require their employees be vaccinated against COVID or test for the virus weekly.
Before the vote, commissioners heard from county residents who said COVID vaccine mandates are unconstitutional.
“The federal vaccine mandates are unethical, illegal and have no place in a democratic society,” Diana Leonard, a former nurse, told commissioners.
Opponents of the resolution argued medical science verifies the safety and effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines. Kate Craig, a former head of the Washington County Democratic Party, also said the vaccine issue shouldn’t be political or partisan.
“I also don’t like to be told what to do, but this is about everyone,” Craig said. “Some people will tell you tonight that this is about freedom. Whose freedoms?”
In other business, Washington County Attorney Allyson Wilkinson updated commissioners on the zoning dispute between the county and BrightRidge over a bitcoin mining operation in the Limestone community. Commissioners voted last month to send a letter to BrightRidge, which owns the property, and Red Dog Technologies informing them the cyber-mining operation does not conform with the public utility zoning use that commissioners approved for the site last year.
Wilkinson told commissioners county Planning Director Angie Charles inspected the Red Dog facility on Oct. 20, and the company has not ceased its mining operations. She said legal counsel for BrightRidge has responded with a letter to the county suggesting the zoning issue should be taken up with Red Dog.
Wilkinson, however, told commissioners Monday that the “county’s business is with BrightRidge, not its tenant.”
The attorney said she would be consulting with BrightRidge’s legal counsel on Friday to arrange a meeting on the issue. Wilkinson also reminded commissioners that they voted last month to proceed with litigation if it is necessary to resolve the zoning matter.
Commissioner Kent Harris also read an email to his colleagues that he had sent to Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy earlier Monday asking that he resign from the BrightRidge board of directors.
Harris cited a number of reasons for asking for Grandy’s resignation, including an earlier email exchange between the mayor and Wilkinson in which she noted the bitcoin operation is not conforming with proper zoning use allowed by the county.
“The residents in my district who live in this area have been harmed by the nuisance of this facility, and in reading these emails it is obvious you, as the BrightRidge representative of the County Commission, were not representing the best interest of the residents,” Harris said of Grandy, who was absent from Monday’s meeting.
Harris said he also sent an email to Wilkinson inquiring about the process for the commission to remove Grandy from the BrightRidge board if he refuses to step down.
Commissioners also heard earlier from a resident who lives across from the Red Dog facility, who told them that the operation continues to be a noise nuisance in his neighborhood.
Preston Holly said the bitcoin mining operation “is louder than ever” despite the county’s letter asking the miner to cease operation within 30 days.