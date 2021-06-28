Washington County Commissioners approved a $43.9 million new general fund budget Monday that several members called a “quick fix” and a recipe for a future tax hike.
Commissioner Phil Carriger said the county needed to develop a long-term plan to address growth and revenue issues in the coming months. Without it, Carriger said the county could be staring at a property tax increase in the next fiscal year.
He said those important decisions should be made in the coming months.
Commissioner Kent Harris, however, said that was not soon enough.
“We are going to be in this mess again,” Harris told his colleagues, noting the board was “doing the county a disservice” by passing the budget without cutting new positions and other new spending.
The county’s proposed budget for the new fiscal year, which begins on Thursday, was approved by a vote of 8-4, with Commissioners Jodi Jones and Steven Light absent. Harris joined Commissioners Danny Edens, Robbie Tester and Mike Ford in voting “no.”
Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy and Mitch Meredith, the county’s finance and administration director, offered a plan to fill a $3 million deficit by taking money from the capital projects fund and several restricted and committed reserves.
Grandy said that is preferable to dipping into general fund reserves, which he said would violate the county’s own reserve policy and could negatively impact the county’s bond rating.
“We can use existing funds to balance the budget without taking money from other places,” Grandy said.
Commissioners voted last week to reject an earlier plan to balance the general fund budget for the new fiscal year by taking $3 million in local option sales tax dollars that have been going to city and county schools for 30 years. Those funds will remain designated for education.
The new budget also includes a 2% pay increase for courthouse employees, in addition to a 3% bonus that Grandy suggested would be paid with $840,000 in one-time pandemic relief money that is coming from the state.
In other business, commissioners approved a resolution Monday that outlines a list of key waterline extension projects in rural areas of the county.
Commissioner Bryan Davenport, chairman of the county’s Water Task Force, said that while the county is making progress on water service, “we still have a lot of work to do.”
The water resolution doesn’t specify how those water projects — totaling an estimated $8 million — will be funded.
Grandy said the funding options should be left open while officials learn more about how the county might use a portion of the $25.5 million it will receive from the American Rescue Plan Act to expand water service.
Commissioners also voted Monday to hold a special meeting on July 26 to prioritize a list of projects for the county to use those federal rescue funds.
The water resolution includes a list of 15 water line extension projects identified by the Water Task Force and covers 48 months of work. The task force also recommended the county to establish a seven-person waterline installation crew to be supervised by the town of Jonesborough.
The county’s annual cost for the crew is estimated to be $587,500 for both labor and equipment. Grandy said the water line crew will help cut the county’s costs by nearly a half for installation and could speed up work on pending projects.
The crews would specifically work on extending water lines in areas served by Jonesborough’s utility district, such as in the Dry Creek community, Greenwood Drive, Ralph Hoss Road and Malone Hollow Road areas.