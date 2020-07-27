The Washington County Commission is scheduled to vote tonight on a contract with a private firm to provide inmate health services at the county’s Detention Center.
Commissioners will meet electronically at 6 p.m. to discuss the new contract with the Chattanooga-based Southern Health Partners Inc. The meeting will be livestreamed (in accordance to Gov. Bill Lee’s executive order to address the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on the county’s YouTube page, and can be viewed by going to washingtoncountytn.org.
The agreement with Southern Health Partners comes after the contract with the jail’s previous medical provider was terminated “for cause” on June 30. Members of the county’s Budget Committee were told earlier this month that some details of the new contract are still being negotiated, but the financial terms of the agreement are within the funding earmarked under the county’s budget for the new fiscal year that began on July 1.
Southern Health Partners has served as the detention center’s medical provider in the past.
The contract calls for the firm to provide “for the delivery of medical, basic dental and basic mental health services” to all inmates of the jail. Southern Health Partners “shall, at its own cost, arrange for medical services for any inmate who, in the opinion of the medical director (hereinafter meaning a licensed SHP physician), requires such care.”
If costs of the care outlined in the contract “exceed the amount of $150,000.00 in any year, SHP will either pay for the additional services and submit invoices supporting the payments to the county along with an SHP invoice for 100% of the costs in excess of $150,000.00, or in the alternative, will refer all additional qualifying invoices to county for payment directly to the provider of care.”
The agreement also stipulates that if “the costs of all care as described in this Section 1.5 are less than $150,000.00 in any year (defined as a 12-month contract period), SHP will repay to county 100% of the balance of unused cost pool funds up to the $150,000.00 annual limit.”
Commissioners will also vote tonight to confirm two appointments to the Washington County Planning Commission made by County Mayor Joe Grandy. The mayor has named Samuel Lindley and County Commissioner Gary McAllister to serve four-year terms to the planning board.
Tonight’s meeting will also be the last for McAllister, who is stepping down from the commission after recently moving out of the 13th District.