Washington County commissioners will vote later today on resolutions to fund court-ordered environmental cleanups of three tracts deemed unkept or hazardous properties.
The county’s cost to remediate problems at the sites is projected to total $11,217. Those tracts are:
• Property owned by Justin Cannon, 157 Buttermilk Road, Gray. The estimated cost is $1,208.48.
• Property owned by Charles S. Hammett Sr. and Jewell Riffle, 1728 Tenn. Highway 81 S., Jonesborough. The estimated cost is $7,292.40.
• Property owned by Tommie Renet’ Johnson, Tenn. Highway 81 North, Jonesborough. The cost of the project is $2,716.96.
Commissioners voted in September to resume cleanups of properties that have been subject to court action. The county had paused action on such cleanups while officials sorted out the legal problems and financial costs of the process.
As part of revamping its policy for environmental cleanups, commissioners voted in the fall to add $100,000 to the existing budgetary line item of $15,000 to pay for the work.
The commission also voted in September to spend $21,100 to pay for cleaning up three unsightly tracts that had been placed on hold.
Washington County no longer pays an outside counsel for its legal work on Environmental Court cases. That work is now being handled in-house by County Attorney Allyson Wilkinson, whose appointment to that post was confirmed by commissioners late last year.
The county hopes to recoup some of its environmental cleanup costs by asking Trustee Rick Storey to attach a lien for the work to the property owner’s annual tax bill.
Washington County commissioners will gather electronically today at 6 p.m. in a meeting that can be viewed at washingtoncountytn.org.