Washington County commissioners will vote on a resolution today to adopt “certain changes” to the 2018 International Residential Code.
Commissioners are scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. at the George P. Jaynes Justice Center in Jonesborough.
The county board took the first step in adopting portions of the 2018 building code in November. In a 12-0 vote, with three members absent, commissioners decided to post the amended building regulations with the county clerk’s office for 90 days, after which time the board can officially adopt the residential code.
Washington County officials hope the move will bring uniformity to residential construction regulations throughout the region. Sullivan County, Kingsport and Johnson City have already adopted the building regulations.
The county’s revisions to the 2018 International Residential Building Code mirror the amendments adopted by the state of Tennessee.
The local changes include:
• Amend Section R303.4 Mechanical Ventilation to add the word “optional” after the word “ventilation” in the section title. Before the first sentence insert: “Where required by the Building Official.”
• Amend R313 Automatic Fire Sprinkler System to read: Pursuant to TCA 68-120-101(a)(8), Automatic Fire Sprinkler Systems are not mandatory for one- and two-family dwellings, however, if a sprinkler is installed it shall meet the requirements of this section.
• Amend R314.6 Power Source relating to smoke alarms to create exception No. 3 that shall read: “Interconnection and hardwiring of smoke alarms in existing areas shall not be required where the alterations or repairs do not result in the removal of interior walls or ceilings finishes exposing the structure.”
Washington County commissioners have received letters from Lisa Luster, executive director of the Johnson City Area Home Builders Association, and from state Rep. Tim Hicks, who is a former area vice president of the Home Builders Association of Tennessee, both endorsing the state’s changes to the residential building code.