Participation in opioid suit also will be considered
Washington County commissioners are being asked to lend their voices to calls for the state to return a vital historic document to Jonesborough, as well as approve a key payment-in-lieu agreement with an existing county manufacturer at their meeting today.
Commissioners, who will meet electronically at 6 p.m., are also expected to vote on a resolution expressing Washington County’s support of an ongoing state lawsuit against three named manufacturers of prescription opioid drugs.
The resolution also names the county as an official plaintiff in the lawsuit and specifies that 1st Judicial District Attorney General Ken Baldwin will continue as the county’s lawyer in the case.
The litigation was filed in Sullivan County by local prosecutors in 2017 against drug manufacturers for their alleged roles in an “opioid epidemic” under the state’s Drug Dealer Liability Act.
Return OF ‘Deed Book A’
Ned Irwin, Washington County’s archivist, has asked the County Commission to approve a resolution giving him and County Attorney Allyson Wilkinson the authority to retrieve the county’s very first property deed book, “Deed Book A,” which was sent to Nashville in 1897 as part of its contribution to the Tennessee Centennial Celebration.
The deed book was eventually moved to the Tennessee State Library and Archives in Nashville, where it remains today.
The historical document is a 1830s copy of Washington County’s original deed book, which was created between 1717 and 1782.
Irwin has also asked Washington County’s legislative delegation to the state General Assembly — Sen. Rusty Crowe and Reps. Rebecca Alexander and Tim Hicks — to support a request for state Secretary of State Tre Hargett, who oversees the state archives, to return the deed book to the Washington County Archives Building in downtown Jonesborough.
The county archives hold records that cover a period from British colonial rule to the early 21st century.
Washington County, which was the first county created in Tennessee, is home to the oldest public records in the state, some dating back to the Watauga Association in 1771.
Documents signed by legends of this state, including John Sevier and Andrew Jackson, are among the county’s historic documents. One such prized document is Jackson’s admittance to the bar in 1788.
A Tax Deal For ‘Project Mercury’
Commissioners will consider a request for a five-year PILOT agreement to help a global automotive components manufacturing company add 25 jobs as part of a major expansion to its plant in the Washington County Industrial Park in Telford.
The company, which is referred to as “Project Mercury” by economic development officials, matches the description of bearings maker Koyo/JTEKT, which is headquartered in Japan.
The project would be the third expansion of the company since it came to the Washington County Industrial Park, along with Nakatetsu Machining Technologies, as part of a now-completed PILOT in 2007.
The deal calls for Koyo/JTEKT to enter into an equipment lease with the county, which in turn will provide it with a 75% property “tax abatement over a graduated schedule of three years running from the time of each capital expenditure.”
In return, the company will make phased capital investments during a five-year period totaling $12.3 million to expand its product line, and to add 25 jobs to its payroll, as well as retain its current job force of 159 full-time employees in Washington County.
The terms of the PILOT agreement call for the company to make an annual report to the county on the progress of meeting its goals for both job retention and job creation, beginning on Jan. 31, 2022.
The company is required to meet 90% of its commitment of 184 jobs at the site by the end of December 2025.
The company, which is still under a 2016 PILOT agreement for manufacturing equipment, is also considering an offer to move its operations to South Carolina.