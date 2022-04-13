Washington County commissioners will once again be asked to address the construction of the athletic fields at the Boones Creek pre-K-8 School.
The county’s Budget Committee voted Wednesday to send a proposal to commissioners on April 25 to begin work on the turf for the ballfields at the county’s newest school, which was opened in July 2019.
However, committee members stopped short of making a formal recommendation on the project.
Construction of the athletic complex at the Boones Creek School has proven to be a costly and time-consuming endeavor for county officials. Last year, commissioners approved a resolution to authorize spending $2.1 million that was previously allocated in the capital projects fund to complete work on the final phase of a sports complex at the Boones Creek School.
Before that, commissioners approved $875,000 in 2019 for the first phase of what was projected to be a $3.2 million project.
Phase II was intended to include “construction of new playing fields, buildings, structures and site improvements for new athletic fields and facilities.”
To stay under budget for the project, Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy said Wednesday the latest plan from the County-Owned Property Committee calls for the county to proceed internally with building the playing fields without some of “the amenities” that had been included in the original plan. Those items include dugout roofing, bleachers, scoreboards, concession stands and restrooms.
He said the hope is the cost of installing artificial turf, which is estimated at $600,000, will free up funds to help cover some of the excluded items.
“Some of those components could be added later,” the mayor said.
Mitch Meredith, the county’s director of finance and administration, said as a member of the Washington County Board of Education he would like to see the county move forward in getting the “playing fields ready” with the intention of having a “fully functioning sport facility” at the Boones Creek school.
Jerry Boyd, Washington County’s director of schools, said other members of the school board have also expressed a desire to see the Boones Creek School equipped with athletic fields “that are similar” to those found at Ridgeview and Grandview schools.
Commissioner Freddie Malone told his colleagues he hopes there is “a way the county can partner with school board sometime in the future” to make that happen.
Commissioner Jim Wheeler said while he had concerns about the added cost of the ballfields, and who might be picking up those costs, he felt it was prudent to move work on the playing fields forward.