Washington County commissioners continue to plug away at a goal of providing public water to underserved areas of the county.
It is one of three objectives county officials established for the board during a workshop in 2019. Commissioners were updated on their work to improve water/fire services, workforce development and communications at a board retreat in February.
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, commissioners said the county has moved forward on its goals in the past year.
That Progress Includes:
• The county’s Water Task Force preparing a grant application for a water line extension along Taylor Bridge Road and working to extend a water line in the Logan Chapel Road area.
• Working closely with the First Development District to help establish Washington County as a Work Ready Certified Community by recruiting businesses and funding ACT Work Keys testing for those who can’t afford the cost.
• Creating the position of a county communications director and developing a new website for county government.
What’s Next For Commissioners?
A joint meeting between the county board and the Water Task Force will be held Friday to hear updates on the Taylor Bridge Road and Logan Chapel Road projects, as well as discuss a new approach to extending water to areas that need it.
During their workshop last month, commissioners discussed the creation of a seven-member county crew dedicated to water line extensions in the county. This crew would be a collaboration between Washington County and Jonesborough, with the town managing the workers and the the county covering the pay for the crew.
What Are The Numbers?
• An annual estimated payroll of $450,000 for two equipment operators (one is also a supervisor), four service workers and one truck driver.
• Estimated equipment costs totaling $535,000 ($133,750 amortized over four years) for a backhoe, an excavator, a service truck, a pickup truck and two dump trucks.
• Using a county crew instead of a private contractor is estimated to save taxpayers $2.2 million on the Taylor Bridge Road water line project.