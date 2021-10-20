Washington County commissioners are scheduled to meet Monday in a workshop to explore the “best practices” for treating opioid addiction.
Commissioner Jodi Jones, the chair of the county’s Health, Education and Welfare Committee, said the session was called after her colleagues expressed an interest in learning more about treatment options available in the community.
The workshop, which will include input from researchers at East Tennessee State University’s Addiction Science Center, will begin at 4:30 p.m. before the start of Monday’s regular monthly commission meeting at 6 p.m.
Jones, a clinical psychologist and a faculty member of East Tennessee State University’s Department of Family Medicine, said the goal for the workshop is to begin “setting criteria” for how money the county is expected to receive from a recent settlement in an opioid lawsuit might be spent on treatment and recovery programs.
“This first presentation will give us a yardstick of how those funds might be used,” Jones said Wednesday.
Washington County is slated to receive a share of funds from the settlement of the “Sullivan Baby Doe” lawsuit. The litigation was filed in Sullivan County by local prosecutors in 2017 against drug manufacturers for their alleged roles in an “opioid epidemic” under the state’s Drug Dealer Liability Act.
The settlement seeks to compensate Washington and other plaintiff counties in the 1st, 2nd and 3rd Judicial Districts for hardships created by the opioid epidemic.
Jones said that while disbursement of settlement funds is currently being worked out, “when the time comes to receive the money, the county will have to come up with a process to spend those funds.”
She said Dr. Robert Pack, who is with the Addiction Science Center, has provided a letter to commissioners detailing best practices when it comes to spending money on treatment options.
“This will likely include a portfolio of options with a number of choices from medical-assisted to community-based,” she said.
The Addiction Science Center was created in 2016. Part of its stated mission is to conduct innovative research and evaluation, disseminate and implement evidence-based prevention and treatment solutions and to engage with and learn from the community to create lasting solutions.
Another topic likely to be addressed at Monday’s workshop was suggested in the HEW committee earlier this month by Commissioner Suzy Williams.
She told her colleagues she wanted to know both the number and types of drug treatment programs now used in Washington County, as well as the “sustainability” of those treatment options.
During that same meeting, Commissioner Jim Wheeler said he would like to see the County Commission included in future discussions regarding the creation of a drug treatment center that area judges have proposed at the former Northeast State Correctional Center annex in Roan Mountain.