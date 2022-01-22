Washington County commissioners are set to vote on a rezoning request Monday for the creation of a regional meat processing facility on property that abuts the rear of Grandview Elementary School.
The request is being made for a 5-acre tract on Blalock Road, which is owned by the John Abe and Vickie Teague Living Trust. Teague said he, his wife and other proponents of the newly created Appalachian Producers Cooperative hope the property will soon become the site of an enclosed facility to process meat from locally raised beef, pork, sheep and goats.
“This rezoning and processing facility will impact our ability to provide food security, jobs and keep our farmers farming,” said Teague, a grass-fed beef producer who is requesting the property be rezoned from its current A-1 (agriculture) status to M-2 (manufacturing). “For Vickie and I to invest in the future of our farmers and those coming behind us is a no-brainer.”
The Teague property is also close to the Washington County Industrial Park, where officials continue to work on a plan to create a new access to the park from Blalock Road.
At least one member of the Washington County Board of Education, however, is hoping county commissioners will postpone a decision on the rezoning until they hear from school officials, parents who have children enrolled in the Telford school and residents who live near the site.
“There are some of us who have concerns about the property’s close proximity to Grandview School,” said Mary Beth Dellinger, who represents the community on the school board. “I’m concerned by the noise, traffic and smell that might be coming from the facility.”
Planning Commission Approves Rezoning
Some of those same concerns were voiced to the Washington County Planning Commission before that panel voted on Jan. 4 to send the rezoning request to the County Commission with its blessings. Planners heard from Rick Mull, 138 Blalock Road, who said he was concerned by the proposed processing facility’s close proximity to both the school and his home.
He and David Trowbridge, 100 E. Shanks Road, also questioned the facility’s impact on traffic in the area.
County Commissioner Freddie Malone, who serves on the planning board, made a motion that later failed in 2 -2 vote to defer the matter until next month so that planners could consult with officials from the industrial park. Malone said he would also liked to have seen the county Board of Education weigh in on the issue.
“I’m not opposed to he concept of a meat processing facility, but my question is the location,” he told the Press last week. “Is this the right location? We don’t want folks coming to us in 20 years asking: ‘Why did you guys let them put that here?’”
Malone voted with his colleagues on the Planning Commission to forward the Teague rezoning request to the County Commission after requesting that the petitioner speak to Jerry Boyd, the county’s director of schools, about the project, discuss the impact the processing facility might have on the industrial park with Alicia Summers, vice president if the Northeast Tennessee Regional Economic Partnership, and develop a timeline for road improvements of Blalock Road to U.S. Highway 11E.
Addressing A Regional Need
Local government and agricultural officials, including state Rep. Rebecca Alexander, R-Jonesborough, have discussed the need for a meat processing facility in the region for more than a year. The Appalachian Resource, Conservation and Development Council, which is serving as the managing partner of the Appalachian Producers Cooperative, said in its recent annual report that local meat producers have “experienced extremely long wait times at processing facilities or have opted to ship their livestock to the Midwest for finishing and processing.”
The council also said the facility is “anticipated to create 25 new jobs in Washington County and will provide local residents access to locally raised and processed meats.”
Teague and other proponents of the rezoning said the COVID-19 pandemic and related supply chain disruptions have compounded the need for a regional meat processing facility.
“This is our best opportunity to have a processing facility for local protein,” said Teague, who served as the former district director for retired Congressman Phil Roe and is a current member of the Washington County Election Commission.
Plans For Operation
Teague said his Blalock Road property has access to all the essential utilities that a meat processing operation needs. He said plans call for the construction of an enclosed 9,000- to 10,000-square-foot building on the site fronting Blalock Road.
He said that structure will be based on “upscale” meat processing facilities like those that members of the cooperative have visited in other areas. Teague said he visualizes the front of building to look more like a country store.
“There will be no visible signs that it is a meat processing facility,” Teague said. “There will be no smell and little noise.”
Teague said there should also be no traffic problems associated with the operation. He said farmers will be bring their animals to the facility by appointment only, with no more than 60 animals “humanely processed” at the facility each month.
Proponents also say the operation will be certified and inspected regularly by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.