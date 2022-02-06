A request from BrightRidge officials to use $2.64 million of Washington County’s federal pandemic relief dollars to help it obtain a state grant to expand its local broadband service is facing intense scrutiny.
“I’ll address the elephant in the room,” County Commissioner Freddie Malone noted during a meeting last week to discuss how Washington County will spend its $25.5 million share of American Recovery Plan Act funds. Malone told members of the county’s ARPA Committee that the issue not being addressed is the lawsuit between Washington County and BrightRidge over a zoning issue involving a bitcoin mining operation that is set to go to trial on March 14.
“I’m talking about human nature,” Malone said. “Commissioners feel they have been misled by BrightRidge. Until that issue has been resolved, I can’t vote for this.”
Washington County is now being asked by BrightRidge to cover a 30% local match to receive a $6.17 million emergency broadband grant that the utility plans to apply for from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development. The grant would cover an $8.8 million project to address pockets of unserved neighborhoods in its service area between Tenn. Highway 107 and Interstate 81 near Fall Branch.
The grant request comes as Washington County commissioners continue to struggle to identify projects to be financed by its ARPA funds. Members of the county’s ARPA Committee expressed frustration last week that details for how those funds could be spent have been slow in coming.
“We’ve just received the ARPA rules — all 400 pages of them — in the last 10 days,” Committee Chairman Jim Wheeler said. “If we spend this money in violation of the rules, we will have to pay it back.”
Concern over correctly interpreting those federal rules was partly the reason the committee decided last week to forward BrightRidge’s request for the ARPA funds to the county’s Budget Committee on Wednesday without a formal recommendation.
Committee members said they hope questions regarding the legal requirements of a request for proposal that must accompany the grant application will be answered by the time the Budget Committee meets.
Further complicating the matter is a pressing timeline for BrightRidge to get the application to the state. Stacy Evans, BrightRidge’s chief broadband officer, said the application must be submitted by March 15.
“The timing of this is so brutal,” Commissioner Jodi Jones told her colleagues. “With the ARPA rules just coming down, it’s hard. And we are just beginning to vet our projects.”
Wheeler provided committee members last week with a pie chart outlining what he called broad blocks of the kind of projects to be funded from the ARPA dollars. Commissioners have indicated that at least 49% of those funds should go to water projects, 20% for heating and cooling improvements at the Washington County Courthouse and 10% for broadband expansion (which would cover BrightRidge’s grant request).
Another 10% could be used for agriculture (including a $2 million request for a regional meat processing facility), 6% for firefighting services and 1% for workforce development programs.
The state grant would allow BrightRidge to provide its high-speed broadband services (up to 10 gigs) to more than 1,800 homes with approximately 5,400 residents in communities near Hartmantown, Harmony, Bowmantown and Conklin.
The grant would pay for the construction of 230 miles of fiber to expand internet services to those areas. Evans said BrightRidge also plans to make a $2.36 million investment to extend fiber between the newly connected areas that could serve an additional 5,629 homes.
“This is a great opportunity to have a long-term impact on our community,” BrightRidge CEO Jeffrey Dykes told commissioners last week.