Washington County commissioners are being asked to include a 2% pay increase and a 3% bonus for courthouse employees when they set the county’s new budget.
Commissioners will vote Thursday night on a proposed $43.9 million budget that calls for $1.4 million in new spending in the new fiscal year that begins on July 1.
The proposed budget does not call for a property tax increase, but it will be balanced by taking $833,000 from line items for debt service and capital projects.
A New Recommendation
Members of the commission’s Budget Committee agreed on Wednesday to recommend county commissioners grant a 2% pay increase to employees after Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy suggested those hikes could be coupled with a 3% bonus that would be paid with $840,000 in one-time pandemic relief money that is coming from the state.
Commissioner Steven Light made the motion to proceed with the 2% pay hikes on the condition the commission also approves the 3% bonuses, telling his colleagues the pay issue is “one of the more important things we need to get done.”
Light also said he wanted to see “all employees treated equally” in receiving the pay adjustments.
The Budget Committee stipulated the bonuses would be paid to both full and part-time employees under the solid waste and general funds who have worked for the county for at least a year.
Weighing Other Options
In a budget workshop on Monday, commissioners were presented with supplemental pay options that included a 2% increase for employees at a cost $363,000, a 3% raise that would cost $534,000 and a 4% hike that would call for an additional $725,000 in the new budget.
The proposed new county budget also covers $76.2 million in spending for Washington County Schools, which includes a 4% pay increase for all of the system’s employees.
The committee also voted Wednesday to approve a request from Road Superintendent John B. Deakins Jr. for a 2% cost-of-living increase for highway department employees in the new budget year. Deakins said his department has seven unfilled positions.
“We can’t find people to work,” he said.