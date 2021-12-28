A Washington County official said Tuesday it is too soon to talk about filling a vacancy on the County Commission.
Commission Chairman Greg Matherly said he believes it is proper to give the family and friends of Commissioner Mike Ford, who died earlier this week following a short illness, time to grieve before he and his colleagues address what to do about the opening on the board.
“Mike was a special fellow, and we had a special relationship with him,” Matherly said.
The chairman said he will consult with Allyson Wilkinson, the county’s attorney, next week to determine if the vacancy should be filled before the county’s next general election. Qualifying deadline for the May 3 county and state primaries is noon on Feb. 17.
Matherly said the question is if the position should be filled by commissioners or left vacant for the voters to fill in the Aug. 4 county election, when all 15 seats on the commission will be on the ballot.
If the position is to be filled before the election, Matherly said it has been customary of the commission to first ask the spouse of a deceased commissioner if she is willing to serve the remainder of the unexpired term.
Ford, who retired earlier this year as the supervisor of food services at the Washington County Detention Center, was himself appointed by commissioners in 2011 to serve out the remainder of deceased Commissioner Richard Shadden’s term on the board. He was re-elected twice by voters in what is now the 15th District.
Washington County commissioners experienced two vacancies in their ranks in 2020. One was filled by the voters and the other was filled by commissioners.
Larry Cate was named by commissioners in October of that year to serve the remaining term of Larry England, who resigned from his 7th District seat in September.
Meanwhile, voters went to the polls in November 2020 to elect Kenneth Huffine to serve the remainder of former Commissioner Gary McAllister’s term in the 13th District.
That vote came as a result of state law and the timing of McAllister’s resignation before the next scheduled election.