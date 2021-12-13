County commissioners approved a resolution Monday asking the state General Assembly to pass a private act next year officially creating the office of county attorney in Washington County.
The measure was approved by a two-thirds vote of 10-3, with two members absent.
Commissioners approved a resolution last year naming the county’s staff attorney, Allyson Wilkinson, to perform those duties. However, they have since learned that commissioners have no designated powers under state law to appoint Wilkinson or anyone else to serve as the official county attorney.
Those specific provisions were removed years ago by previous resolutions dealing with the county’s legal representation on a contact basis.
While some counties, like Sullivan County, allow voters to elect the position, most of Tennessee’s 95 counties give their county commissions the power to appoint a county attorney.
The private act for Washington County will do the same. The measure now goes to the county’s legislative delegation in Nashville for a vote by the General Assembly.
“The process shall be that the Washington County mayor shall make a recommendation to the County Commission and the County Commission may receive additional nominations from the floor and will determine whom to appoint or elect by a majority vote,” the resolution reads. “In the event the county mayor fails to make a recommendation the County Commission deems to be timely, the County Commission may take nominations from the floor of any regular or called meeting and appoint or elect from those nominations.
“The County Commission may vote to remove a county attorney at any time upon a two-thirds (2/3) majority vote of the County Commission regardless of any written or verbal agreement to the contrary. The terms, conditions, term of appointment and duties of the office of County Attorney shall be as set forth in a written agreement approved by the County Commission.”
The duties of the appointed county attorney are the same as those that Wilkinson is now performing. That includes attending all meetings of the County Commission and rendering “advice as to legal matters arising during such sessions, and to render legal advice, legal opinions and other legal services to the county and any of its officials, departments, offices, boards and commissions and to attend to the day-to-day legal issues of the county and manage the county’s legal department,’’ the resolution said.
The county attorney is also required to represent Washington County in all legal matters initiated by the county and to defend Washington County in “all suits brought against the county or any of its departments, offices, boards, commissions and employees.”
Board Chairman Greg Matherly and Commissioner Kent Harris told their colleagues they have been pleased with Wilkinson’s performance in the role of county attorney.
In other business Monday:
• Commissioners heard an update from Wilkinson on the status of the zoning dispute over a bitcoin mining operation in the Limestone community. She said the county has dropped its request for a temporary injunction against BrightRidge in favor of a trial set to begin in Washington CountyChancery Court on March 14.
She also told commissioners Red Dog Technologies LLC has become a co-defendant and counter plaintiff in the civil complaint. Red Dog is counter-suing the county for $41 million.
• Commissioners approved a request from the county’s school system to spend education capital funds for the purchase and installation of basketball goals in the gyms at Daniel Boone and David Crockett high schools. The allocation is not to exceed $130,000 as reflected in the system’s approved five-year capital spending plan.
• Commissioners approved a resolution authorizing up to $10,000 to be spent for pre-construction work on the athletic field at the Boones Creek school.