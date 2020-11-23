Washington County commissioners agreed Monday to take the first step in adopting the 2018 International Residential Building Code.
In a 12-0 vote, with three members absent, commissioners decided to post the amended building regulations with the County Clerk’s office for 90 days, after which time the board can officially adopt the residential code.
Washington County officials have said they hope the move will bring uniformity to residential construction regulations throughout the region.
The county’s revisions to the 2018 International Residential Building Code mirror the amendments recently adopted by the state of Tennessee.
Sullivan County and the city of Kingsport have already adopted the building regulations, and Johnson City officials are expected to begin the process of adopting the 2018 residential code in December.
Washington County commissioners were presented with letters from Lisa Luster, the executive director of the Johnson City Area Home Builders Association, and from state Rep.-elect Tim Hicks, a former official with the Home Builders Association of Tennessee, both endorsing the state’s changes to the residential building code.
In other business Monday, commissioners approved a resolution to allocate $339,100 in capital funding for a number of equipment improvements at the county’s Detention Center.
Commissioners have already agreed to fund a $2.4 million upgrade of the HVAC system at the 25-year-old jail, as well as $38,000 in improvements to the detention facility’s fire alarm.
Officials with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office requested an additional $133,500 in the current fiscal year to upgrade the security system and computer software at the center, and $80,000 to buy a generator for the detention center’s workhouse.
Another $126,000 will be placed in a line item for miscellaneous equipment to replace water heaters and washers/dryers, as well as to upgrade the showers at the facility.
Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy also told commissioners on Monday that interviews to fill an opening as director of Washington County’s Health Department is now complete, and the name of “good candidate” for the job should be placed before them next month.
“We are close,” Grandy said of filling the position.
The director’s job has been unfilled since July when Christen Minnick left to take a position at East Tennessee State University’s College of Public Health.