The Washington County Commission voted unanimously Monday to appoint interim Judge Janet Vest Hardin to fill out the unexpired term of Sessions Court Judge James Nidiffer, who died in early September from Lou Gehrig’s disease.
Commissioners also voted 7-5-1 to name retired banker Larry Cate to succeed Larry England, who resigned from his 7th District seat last month.
Both positions will be on the county’s crowded general election ballot in August 2022.
“I am extraordinarily honored by your confidence,” said Hardin, a former assistant district attorney general, who was appointed by Gov. Bill Lee in August to serve temporarily as a special judge while Nidiffer was on sick leave. “When people come into my courtroom, I want them to know they will be given a fair shot.”
Before filling the judgeship, commissioners heard from Jim Bowman, an attorney from Erwin, who said he has known Hardin for more than 40 years. He said Hardin was “well suited” to serve as a judge of a court that hears more than “10,000 cases a year.”
Cate was sworn in as commissioner Monday after he received more votes than former Washington County Constable Scott Keith Holly and Ballad Health senior financial analyst David Alligood, who were also nominated for the seat. He will represent the 7th District, which includes the Towne Acres/Towne Acres County and Indian Trail precincts.
A second vacancy on the commission will be filled by the voters of the 13th District (which covers the Grace West and Fairhaven voting precincts) on Nov. 3. Kenneth Huffine, a Republican, is the only candidate running for the seat.
In other business Monday:
• Commissioners heard a grim novel coronavirus pandemic report from County Mayor Joe Grandy, who said Washington County has now recorded its “highest number of COVID-19 cases to date.” He told commissioners it was important for them as public leaders to encourage their constituents to wear masks, practice social distancing and take all precautions outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to “help keep us healthy.”
He also noted that 7% of positive cases of COVID-19 will lead to hospitalization, and 1.5 percent of those hospitalizations will result in death.
“This virus has a way of taking folks down,” Grandy said.
• Commissioners approved spending $558,000 to purchase six more propane-powered school buses for the Washington County School System. The new buses will join five propane buses that the school system added to its fleet at the start of the current school year.
School officials have applied for a clean fuels grant totaling $150,000 to offset the added cost to purchase propane models, which are $93,000 each.
• Commissioners agreed to use federal pandemic relief funds to help the Embreeville Volunteer Fire Department pay for a resurfacing project at its fire station.
The county has to allocate up to $50,000 to grade and pave a new parking lot as part of an expansion of the volunteer fire department at its station on Tenn. Highway 81. The funding would come from a CARES Act grant.